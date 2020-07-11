North America Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Boosting the Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast to 2027

The North America skin aesthetic devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,025.63 Mn in 2027 from US$ 853.88 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as,significantly growing minimally invasive skin aesthetic procedures, and increasing advancement in the aesthetic medical devices. On the other hand, ill complications associated with minimally invasive procedures is likely to restraint the growth of market during the forecast years.

In the North American region, there has been a significant rise in the minimally invasive skin aesthetic procedures. Since, FDA has approved botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and lasers for aesthetic application, the number of skin aesthetics has boomed massively. It has been significantly grown for age-related facial treatments. For instance, in the US number of minimally invasive skin aesthetic procedures have been increased ten times in the last ten years. Procedures such as platelet-rich-plasma skin resurfacing, no-downtime laser rejuvenation, and microneedling with radiofrequency among others have marked a rapid growth across the region. Whereas, the procedures such as non-surgical body contouring, reshaped rears, body shaping, botulinum toxin procedures are in trend across the country.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Report data published in March 2018, nearly 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2017 across the US. The country recorded a 2% increase in the aesthetic procedures in 2017 from 2016. The top five surgical procedures performed were breast augmentation, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck, and liposuction. Whereas, the top five minimally invasive procedures performed across the country were chemical peel, botulinum toxin, type, soft tissue fillers, laser hair removal, and microdermabrasion. Thus, growing minimally invasive skin, aesthetic procedures are likely to increase the demand for the skin aesthetic devices market across the region.

