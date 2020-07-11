North America Bioactive Wound Management Market Research Explores The Key Success Factors, And Business Opportunities Including Key Players Forecast Till 2027

The North America bioactive wound management marketis expected to reach US$ 1,333.21 million by 2027 from US$ 755.37 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing incidences of wounds and ulcers, growing number of surgical procedures, and innovation in advanced wound care products are the key factors driving the growth of bioactive wound management market. However, high cost associated with superior quality wound care management and lackof reimbursement policies are the major factors hindering the market growth in North America.

Company Profiles

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Organogenesis Inc.

MiMedx

ETS Wound Care, LLC

The wound dressing made by using biomaterials is known as bioactive wound care dressings. These wounddressing materials are designed to be in direct contact with the injury and prevent the chances of further infection. These dressings are made up of both synthetics as well as natural polymers. The rise in diabetes cases, as well as skin injuries due to burns, is expected to fuel the growth of the North America bioactive wound management market during the forecast period.

Rising diabetes-associated risks such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure sores are increasing the demand for bioactive wound care products. Additionally, factors such as antimicrobial resistance, adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking contribute to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. As per the American Diabetes Association, in 2018, approximately 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population had diabetes, and this number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Moreover, complications associated with diabetes, such as diabetic foot ulcers, are also facilitating the need for advanced wound care management products. For instance, as per the International Diabetes Federation, a person with diabetes is 15–40 times more likely to require lower-leg amputation. Approximately 85% of amputations are followed by the development of a neuropathic foot ulcer.

Increasing cases of chronic wounds are driving the growth of the bioactive wound management market. Aging population and increasing cases of diabetes and obesity are the factors contributing to the rising need for wound care products. Chronic wounds are slow to heal, as per the National Institutes of Health, thishave currently affected 6.5 million people in the US. Additionally, wound care is associated with high costs and has become a significant challenge for healthcare systems. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in the US, Medicare spends from US$ 28.1 to US$ 96.8 billion annually on wound treatment. The increasing economic burden demands for advanced wound management products, which in turn drives the growth of the bioactive wound management market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the non-healing or chronic wound management market. COVID-19 among older people has resulted in severe complications and has accounted for a large number of deaths in North America. Additionally, chronic wounds or non-healing wounds are majorly seen in older people and takes a longer time to heal. Therefore, regular dressing and proper care is required to prevent chronic cases of infection and health condition. The outbreak of COVID-19 has impact bioactive wound management market profoundly by affecting the quality care. It has only affected wound care but also the entire healthcare system in the region.

