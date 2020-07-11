Memristor Market: 3.5.1.2. Increase in Number of Industrial Robots Navigate the Demand

Memristor is a component, which offers the feature of resistance as well as memory unit in an electronic circuit. One of the several key qualities of memristors are that they can be used as an analog component as well as a digital component in the same circuit. Memristor industry has emerged as a viable substitute provider of the flash memories across various applications. They have a number of advantages over flash memories, some of these include, less read and write time, high endurance, increased speed, wide operating temperature, and they can keep the value stored in them safe as the power goes off.

The major applications of memristor device include, portable electronic products, automotive vehicles, industrial robots, servers, and data centers. In addition, they are also very useful in neural networking and artificial intelligence. They were first conceptualized in 1970, however, it took 37 years to develop first working prototype of memristors, which was developed by Hewlett-Packard in 2008. Currently, the memristor market is in its nascent phase of commercialization with a le ss number of players. The key players in the memristor market focus extensively on R&D of the memristors.

Molecular & Ionic Film Memristor account for the majority of memristor market share in the by type segment of the market owing to their wide operating temperature range and application in potential storage class memory. However, in years to come, spin based & magnetic memristor is anticipated to grow with a fast pace owing to increase in their adoption in place of dynamic as well as static RAMs in electronic devices.

The memristor market size in North America and Europe regions is on a continuous rise owing to the presence of countries that have major players working in the memristor market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific memristor market size is anticipated to grow very rapidly in years to come, as memristors find their extensive usage in electronics devices. Asia-Pacific region has a large number of countries, which contribute a major share in the overall electronics market. Also, the increase in number of vehicles which use memories in their electronic control unit and infotainment systems will foster the growth in memristor market during the years to come.

Key players in the memristor industry such as HP development company, Knowm Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation, are engaged in the process of product innovation, collaboration, and acquisition to further expand their services in memristor market across various geographies.

MEMRISTOR MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION:

The memristor market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and geography

BY TYPE

Molecular & Ionic Film Memristor

Titanium Dioxide Memristor

Polymeric Memristor

Others (Manganite memristor And Resonant Tunneling Diode Memristor)

Spin Based & Magnetic Memristor

Spintronic Memristor

Spin Torque Transfer (STT) MRAM

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Big 5 Countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and UK) Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific East Asian countries (China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan) Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



