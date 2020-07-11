FMCG Packaging Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of 2014 – 2020

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global FMCG Packaging Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

Key players and manufacturers in Asia-Pacific FMCG packaging market are taking immense efforts by customizing and launching their existing products to cater to new consumer demands.

Fast-moving consumer goods are the high volume, low priced items that are quickest to leave the supermarket shelves. They include durable and non-durable goods such as cosmetics, toiletries, detergents, batteries, plastic goods, paper products, etc. Packaging is vital to the FMCG market as it is an essential element for proper positioning of the product. Packaging allows effective communication between consumers and brand owners through graphics, colours, images, product information and logos. This serves as an important medium for communication and a tool for companies to distinguish product appearance from that of their rivals. In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, packaging plays a key role in affecting consumer choice and thus an important factor in point-of-purchase decisions. Nowadays, the marketing environment has become competitive and complex. This is due to inclusion of modern marketing tools such as packaging, branding and other aspects at a large scale as compared to basic marketing techniques.

In order to enhance product visibility in the market, packaging has emerged as a unique tool to create a direct impact on consumer perception about the corresponding product. Factors such as increasing middle-class population in developing countries, changing consumer lifestyles and technological advancements to develop eco-friendly packaged products are expected to drive the demand for FMCG packaging in the near future. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles support the demand for varied consumer products which is expected to enhance the growth of this market. This has led to differentiated packaging which indirectly affects manufacturers. However, compliance of stringent environmental regulations related to packaging is a key factor restraining the market growth. Creation of new materials with the help of sustainable packaging to offer efficient designs is a key trend driving the FMCG packaging market.

The FMCG packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type and end-user industries. The various types of packaging materials based on the type of product include protective packaging, flexible packaging, paper-based packaging, rigid plastic packaging, custom packaging and others. These packaging materials face challenges due to sourcing based on parameters like health consciousness, mobility and consumerism in pharmaceutical and health products. Shift in global buying patterns of consumers coupled with a surge for value-added products has led to an increase in consumer willingness for premium products. Thus, to target the consumer spending for packaging, companies are focusing on developing attractive packaging products. FMCG packaging serves end-user industries, such as food, beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and others. Among all the end-user industries, the food & beverages sector serves as the largest market for packaging companies to invest in the long run. The demand for packaging in recent years is being recognized across the emerging markets with developed markets retaining their market share with a modest growth. However, demand from emerging markets is expected to record a double-digit growth in the next five to six years.

Packaging in the FMCG sector accounts for a large share in the material cost involved in developing a finished product. Thus companies at a global level are developing innovative packaging solutions to minimize the operational cost. The FMCG packaging market is highly fragmented when analysed from the supply side perspective with less number of companies having a substantial share in the total market. This leads to less entry barriers for new entrants in this market. However, skilled labour, equipment and machinery are identified as barriers for a sustainable growth in the near future. Nestlé S.A., Procter & Gamble Company and PepsiCo Inc. are among the leading FMCG companies across the globe. Other prominent players of the FMCG packaging market include Kimberly-Clark, Altria Group, Kraft Foods, Mondel?z International Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Unilever Group, Amcor Limited and Tetra Pak International.

