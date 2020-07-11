Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities 2019-2026

Over the past few years, distributed temperature sensing has become an integral part of various industries, as it assists in real-time downhole monitoring to enhance the operational performances of the assets. Furthermore, it enables the reservoir engineers to gain a better understanding of the production dynamics and accordingly improve recovery, leading to improved profits.

The growth of the DTS market is attributed to increase in safety norms and supportive government policies regarding DTS. Moreover, high demand from oil & gas industry and attributes such as high reliability and wide coverage of DTS systems are expected to boost demand for DTS systems significantly.

In 2015, oil & gas production and power cable monitoring sectors collectively constituted largest market share, owing to impending need of monitoring of wells & reservoirs, and temperature distribution in long-distance power lines.

Further, OTDR is the most widely used operating principle, and has been in use since the inception of DTS. This principle uses the time-of-flight technology to measure the backscattered light during the Rayleigh scattering and Fresnel reflecting in the optical transmission generated by a narrow laser pulse.

Considering the regional trends of the DTS market, LAMEA is projected to hold the largest market size in the future. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to increased demand for DTS systems in the oil & gas and power transmission sectors, and the presence of major players. In addition, North America and Europe are expected to witness slow growth rates in terms of adoption of DTS devices.

Leading players are expected to explore newer technologies and applications to meet the growing demands of customers. Collaborations and acquisitions are expected to enable players to enhance their product portfolios and expand into different geographies.

