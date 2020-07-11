Cable Management Market by Type (Trays, Raceway, Conduits, Connectors &Glands, Carriers, Lugs, Junction Boxes), and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Cable management provides power distribution, safety, customization, communication, and low maintenance, which makes it efficient. It also reduces the deployment time of systems, optimizes cable bandwidth, and provides maximum cable density. Service providers construct networks with high bandwidth worldwide, which requires efficient fibers as well as strong management structure to support it. The cable management for optical fiber cables provides network reliability, better performance along with bend radius protection, and physical protection.

Cable management solutions are mostly used in IT & telecommunication to protect data centers and communication cables. The IT & telecommunication market has a steady demand for cable management products and is expected to continue to lead the market. The adoption of cable management systems is significant in energy and construction as well, where cabling protection is most important. Companies are launching compact solutions with minimum maintenance & installation cost, which has helped consumers to embrace cable management.

The global cable management market has promising growth in future. Rise in industrialization has facilitated the adoption of cable management products for various applications including in corrosive conditions, hazardous area location, renewable energy, and others. Cable management products provide security and maintenance of wires& cables in industries, which has become an integral part for any organization.

Companies are providing innovative and compact cable management solutions, to avoid harmful impacts led by exposed wires & cables. Moreover, emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The global players are focusing toward product development and increasing their geographical presence, owing to growth in competition among local vendors, in terms of features, quality, and price.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cable management market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cable management market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Cable Trays

Cable Raceways

Cable Glands

Conduits

Cable Connectors &Glands

Cable Carriers

Cable Lugs

Junction Box

Others

By End User

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Marine

Mining

Manufacturing & Automation

Commercial Construction

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



KEY PLAYERS

Eaton

Chatsworth Products

ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Atkore International

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc,

Panduit

Nexans

Prysmian S.P

