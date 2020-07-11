Cable Management Market by Type (Trays, Raceway, Conduits, Connectors &Glands, Carriers, Lugs, Junction Boxes), and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Cable management provides power distribution, safety, customization, communication, and low maintenance, which makes it efficient. It also reduces the deployment time of systems, optimizes cable bandwidth, and provides maximum cable density. Service providers construct networks with high bandwidth worldwide, which requires efficient fibers as well as strong management structure to support it. The cable management for optical fiber cables provides network reliability, better performance along with bend radius protection, and physical protection.
Cable management solutions are mostly used in IT & telecommunication to protect data centers and communication cables. The IT & telecommunication market has a steady demand for cable management products and is expected to continue to lead the market. The adoption of cable management systems is significant in energy and construction as well, where cabling protection is most important. Companies are launching compact solutions with minimum maintenance & installation cost, which has helped consumers to embrace cable management.
The global cable management market has promising growth in future. Rise in industrialization has facilitated the adoption of cable management products for various applications including in corrosive conditions, hazardous area location, renewable energy, and others. Cable management products provide security and maintenance of wires& cables in industries, which has become an integral part for any organization.
Companies are providing innovative and compact cable management solutions, to avoid harmful impacts led by exposed wires & cables. Moreover, emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The global players are focusing toward product development and increasing their geographical presence, owing to growth in competition among local vendors, in terms of features, quality, and price.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cable management market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cable management market size is provided in the report.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Cable Trays
- Cable Raceways
- Cable Glands
- Conduits
- Cable Connectors &Glands
- Cable Carriers
- Cable Lugs
- Junction Box
- Others
By End User
- IT & Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Marine
- Mining
- Manufacturing & Automation
- Commercial Construction
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
KEY PLAYERS
- Eaton
- Chatsworth Products
- ABB Group
- Schneider Electric
- Legrand
- Atkore International
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc,
- Panduit
- Nexans
- Prysmian S.P
