Value of Communication Relays Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2017 – 2025

key players are seeking growth opportunities in the field of wireless communication.

Communication Relays Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of communication relays market is attributed to the demand from various communication components manufacturers such as telephone switching equipment, broadband equipment, mobile base stations etc. The worldwide spending on broadband equipment have experiencing a significant increase particularly in countries such as India and China from APEJ region. The broadband operators around the world are seeking a flexible, interoperable technology for offering higher bandwidth speeds to the customers. In addition to this the global telecommunication equipment market is growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansion of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer demand worldwide have transformed the global telecommunication equipment market. The growth in this market is expected to drive the demand for communication relays over the forecast period. The consolidation between large and medium players is anticipated since the government of various developing countries such as India and China has been encouraging industry consolidation with the objective to increase the competitiveness in the global communication relays market and to regulate the industry. In addition to this, the increasing demand for new and faster video broadband services and new architecture are driving the growth of CATV network infrastructure which in turn expected to drive the communication relays market over the forecast period. The mobile operators in developing economies are expanding their area of operation by installing new mobile base station due to the drastic growth in sales of smartphones and tablets across the globe and increasing number of cell phone users. This factor is projected to drive the global communication relays market over the forecast period. The lack of innovation and investment on research and development activities by manufactures from countries such as China is expected to limit the growth of communication relays market over the forecast period.

Communication Relays Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Application, Communication Relays market is segmented into:

Telephone Switching Equipment

Mobile Base Stations

Broadcast Studios

Broadband Equipment

Other

Communication Relays Market: Region Wise Outlook

Global Communication Relays Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Global communication relays market is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The North America region is expected to account for largest market share in terms of value. The APEJ region is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the heavy demand for communication relays from broadband equipment manufacturers. The technological development in Western Europe region is expected to create significant opportunities in communication relays market over the forecast period. The availability of labour and other necessary resources at low price in APEJ region is expected to drive the communication relays market in over the forecast period. Japan has large number of telephone switching equipment manufacturers which are projected to create demand for communication relays market over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA regions are expected to experience a steady growth in communication relays market. The increase in demand for CATV systems in both this regions is expected to drive the communication relays market over the forecast period.

Communication Relays Market Players

Communication Relays market has several global players, some of the stakeholders among them include

RJS ELECTRONICS LTD

Omron Electronic Components LLC

Siemens AG

Panasonic

IDEC

Song Chuan Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Guizhou Space Appliance Co., Ltd.

