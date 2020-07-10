The global plasma therapy market is likely to observe an inclination in the growth rate due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new report added to Research Dive’s offerings, the global plasma therapy market is anticipated to generate $432.8 million and grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The primary reason behind this positive growth is the increasing usage of plasma therapy for developing the treatment for COVD-19. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, key segments, and strategies implemented by the industry players are further delivered in the report to wisely understand the pandemic effect on the global market.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Global Plasma Therapy Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/204/plasma-therapy-market#myQueryForm

Key Features of the Market

Our analysts stated that the rising awareness amongst people regarding personalized healthcare systems and growing demand for plasma therapy for the neurological patients’ treatment are the major factors fuelling the growth of global plasma therapy market. The predicted market size of the plasma therapy industry post COVID-19 pandemic is $178.2 million in 2020, which is an impressive rise from $171.7 million before the pandemic state. However, the high costs associated with the plasma therapy treatment will be a major threat to the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the increasing awareness regarding the importance of plasma therapy in therapeutics treatment is expected to create massive growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

Check out How market size of the plasma therapy industry post COVID-19 pandemic is $178.2 million in 2020 @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/204/plasma-therapy-market

Growth Strategies & Initiatives Implemented in Pandemic Situation

Several manufactures and key industry players are implementing several strategies such as partnerships and collaborations to develop novel treatment for COVID-19 by using plasma therapy. For instance, in April 2020, Grifols and the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) entered into a collaboration to generate the treatment methods, particularly targeting COVID-19.

The major players of the global plasma therapy market include Grifols, S.A., BioLife PLASMA SERVICES, Kedrion S.p.A, CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Octapharma AG, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd, Cambryn Biologics, LLC, and China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

In addition, various government bodies across the globe are implementing various initiatives to help the enterprises in the pandemic crisis. For instance, the U.S. government in recent times has released COVID-19 relief package of $500 billion known as “COVID 3.5.” This fund of relief package provides additional support to economic injury disaster loan program (EIDL) and paycheck protection program (PPP) for small businesses.

Post-Pandemic Scenario

As per the report, the global plasma therapy market is estimated to witness a progressive growth post-coronavirus pandemic. The significant growth of this market is majorly owing to increasing adoption of plasma therapy to provide improved treatment for many disorders such as ankle, knee, shoulder, and other parts of the body. In addition, increase in implementation of plasma therapy in acute ischemic stroke is also estimated to propel the market growth. Moreover, the high investments by several government bodies to raise awareness regarding plasma therapy in the coming future will boost the growth of global market after COVID-19 pandemic.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/