Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market size was 8720 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.

The primary role of testing, inspection, and certification is to ensure the maintenance of the health, safety, and quality requirements products. Testing, inspection, and certification companies are engaged in inspection, verification, testing and certification services to help increase productivity and also help local manufacturers comply with the global standards.

Europe is the largest regions of Testing, Inspection and Certification, with revenue market share about 38.51% in 2017, North America following Europe, takes revenue market share of 27.38%. Asia-Pacific is an important market of Testing, Inspection and Certification, accounting for 22% revenue market share.

The application of Testing, Inspection and Certification included Consumer Product, Commodities, Industry, LFE and Other industry. Industry is the largest application takes revenue market share of 50% in 2017. LFE is the second application takes revenue market share of 24% in 2017.

SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, DNV, TUV Rheinland, UL LLC, ALS Limited and TUV Nord Group is the top player in the industry, they together with 39.36% market share.

The key players covered in this study

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas

Dekra Certification

Intertek

TUV SUD

Eurofins Scientific

DNV

TUV Rheinland

UL LLC

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Mistras Group

SAI Global

BSI Group

Exova Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-House

Outsourced

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Product

Commodities

Industry

LFE

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Testing, Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Testing, Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Testing, Inspection and Certification are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 In-House

1.4.3 Outsourced

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Product

1.5.3 Commodities

1.5.4 Industry

1.5.5 LFE

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size

2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Testing, Inspection and Certification Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Testing, Inspection and Certification Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in China

7.3 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type

7.4 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in India

10.3 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type

10.4 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SGS Group

12.1.1 SGS Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.1.4 SGS Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SGS Group Recent Development

12.2 Bureau Veritas

12.2.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.2.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

12.3 Dekra Certification

12.3.1 Dekra Certification Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.3.4 Dekra Certification Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dekra Certification Recent Development

12.4 Intertek

12.4.1 Intertek Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.4.4 Intertek Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Intertek Recent Development

12.5 TUV SUD

12.5.1 TUV SUD Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.5.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 TUV SUD Recent Development

12.6 Eurofins Scientific

12.6.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.6.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

12.7 DNV

12.7.1 DNV Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.7.4 DNV Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 DNV Recent Development

12.8 TUV Rheinland

12.8.1 TUV Rheinland Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.8.4 TUV Rheinland Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Development

12.9 UL LLC

12.9.1 UL LLC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.9.4 UL LLC Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 UL LLC Recent Development

12.10 ALS Limited

12.10.1 ALS Limited Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Introduction

12.10.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 ALS Limited Recent Development

12.11 TUV Nord Group

12.12 Mistras Group

12.13 SAI Global

12.14 BSI Group

12.15 Exova Group

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

