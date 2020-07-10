Global Application Modernization Services Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Application Modernization Services market size was 10400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 32000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Application Modernization Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Modernization Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Application modernization is the refactoring, re-purposing or consolidation of legacy software programming to align it more closely with current business needs.
The goal of an application modernization project is to create new business value from existing applications. An application is a program designed to perform a specific function directly for the user or, in some cases, for another application program. Keeping legacy applications running smoothly can be a time-consuming, resource-intensive process, especially when the software becomes so outdated that it becomes incompatible with newer versions of the underlying operating system (OS) or system hardware.
Application Modernization Tools is mainly divided into three subdivisions: Emulation, Translation and Business rules extraction. And Emulation was the most widely used area which took up about 45.43% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Business rules extraction is growing fast and will occupy more share. By language, Application Modernization Services market can be divided into Cobol, ADA, PL/1, RPG, Assembler and PowerBuilder, Cobol is the largest subdivision with the market share of 63.32% in 2017.
United States is the largest consumption countries of Application Modernization Services in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 34.51% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30.70%.
United States is now the key developers of Application Modernization Services; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, Japan and India.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Atos
Bell Integrator
Capgemini
Cognizant
Fujitsu
HCL
IBM
Macrosoft Inc.
Tech Mahindra
TCS
Wipro
Infosys
DXC
Blu Age
TSRI
Modern Systems
Trinity Millennium
Micro Focus
Software Mining
Semantic Designs
Evolveware
Mapador
Fresche Legacy
Asysco
Expersolve
Metaware
MOST Technologies
Freesoft
Language Portability Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cobol
ADA
PL/1
RPG
Assembler
PowerBuilder
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Emulation
Translation
Business Rules Extraction
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Application Modernization Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Application Modernization Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Modernization Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cobol
1.4.3 ADA
1.4.4 PL/1
1.4.5 RPG
1.4.6 Assembler
1.4.7 PowerBuilder
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Emulation
1.5.3 Translation
1.5.4 Business Rules Extraction
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Application Modernization Services Market Size
2.2 Application Modernization Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Application Modernization Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Application Modernization Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Application Modernization Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Application Modernization Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Application Modernization Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Application Modernization Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Application Modernization Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Application Modernization Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Application Modernization Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Application Modernization Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Application Modernization Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Application Modernization Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Application Modernization Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Application Modernization Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Application Modernization Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Application Modernization Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Application Modernization Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Application Modernization Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Application Modernization Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Application Modernization Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Application Modernization Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Application Modernization Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Application Modernization Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 Atos
12.2.1 Atos Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.2.4 Atos Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Atos Recent Development
12.3 Bell Integrator
12.3.1 Bell Integrator Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.3.4 Bell Integrator Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bell Integrator Recent Development
12.4 Capgemini
12.4.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.4.4 Capgemini Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.5 Cognizant
12.5.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.5.4 Cognizant Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.6 Fujitsu
12.6.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.6.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.7 HCL
12.7.1 HCL Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.7.4 HCL Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 HCL Recent Development
12.8 IBM
12.8.1 IBM Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IBM Recent Development
12.9 Macrosoft Inc.
12.9.1 Macrosoft Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.9.4 Macrosoft Inc. Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Macrosoft Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Tech Mahindra
12.10.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Application Modernization Services Introduction
12.10.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Application Modernization Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
12.11 TCS
12.12 Wipro
12.13 Infosys
12.14 DXC
12.15 Blu Age
12.16 TSRI
12.17 Modern Systems
12.18 Trinity Millennium
12.19 Micro Focus
12.20 Software Mining
12.21 Semantic Designs
12.22 Evolveware
12.23 Mapador
12.24 Fresche Legacy
12.25 Asysco
12.26 Expersolve
12.27 Metaware
12.28 MOST Technologies
12.29 Freesoft
12.30 Language Portability Solutions
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
