Financial Risk Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Financial Risk Management Software market size was 1330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2270 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Financial Risk Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Risk Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Financial Risk Management Software market.
Financial risk management is the practice of economic value in a firm by using financial instruments to manage exposure to risk: Operational risk, credit risk and market risk, Foreign exchange risk, Shape risk, Volatility risk, Liquidity risk, Inflation risk, Business risk, Legal risk, Reputational risk, Sector risk etc. Similar to general risk management, financial risk management requires identifying its sources, measuring it, and plans to address them.
Financial Risk Management Software has wide range of applications, such as Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, etc. And Midsize Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 35.73% of the global total in 2017.
North America is the largest region of Financial Risk Management Software in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 33.99% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 26.56%, 23.99%.
USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Financial Risk Management Software. There are a few vendors developing Financial Risk Management Software in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
SAP
SAS
Experian
Misys
Fiserv
Kyriba
Active Risk
Pegasystems
TFG Systems
Palisade Corporation
Resolver
Optial
Riskturn
Xactium
Zoot Origination
Riskdata
Imagine Software
GDS Link
CreditPoint Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Financial Risk Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Financial Risk Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Financial Risk Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business
1.5.3 Midsize Enterprise
1.5.4 Large Enterprise
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size
2.2 Financial Risk Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Financial Risk Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Financial Risk Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Financial Risk Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Financial Risk Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Financial Risk Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Financial Risk Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 SAS
12.4.1 SAS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 SAS Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAS Recent Development
12.5 Experian
12.5.1 Experian Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Experian Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Experian Recent Development
12.6 Misys
12.6.1 Misys Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Misys Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Misys Recent Development
12.7 Fiserv
12.7.1 Fiserv Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Fiserv Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Fiserv Recent Development
12.8 Kyriba
12.8.1 Kyriba Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Kyriba Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Kyriba Recent Development
12.9 Active Risk
12.9.1 Active Risk Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Active Risk Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Active Risk Recent Development
12.10 Pegasystems
12.10.1 Pegasystems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Financial Risk Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Financial Risk Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Pegasystems Recent Development
12.11 TFG Systems
12.12 Palisade Corporation
12.13 Resolver
12.14 Optial
12.15 Riskturn
12.16 Xactium
12.17 Zoot Origination
12.18 Riskdata
12.19 Imagine Software
12.20 GDS Link
12.21 CreditPoint Software
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
