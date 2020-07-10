Cf Cfrp Market and Ecosystem, Growth Challenges, Forthcoming Developments – 2026 Solvay SA, Hexcel Corporation, Gurit, Toray Industries Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED

Cf Cfrp Market analysis report puts light on several factors such as market size in various countries around the world, projected CAGR of the market to grow in the forecast period 2020-2026, base year calculated in the report, key factors driving the market, most influencing segment growing in the market, top companies that hold the market share in the market, region to provide more business opportunities in the coming years and more. Cf Cfrp Market research report not only save hours of time, but also add credibility to the work done, whether it is about refining the business plan, preparing a presentation for an important client, or making recommendations to an executive.

Global CF & CFRP market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 53.5 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the focus on production of electricity from renewable sources and increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Market Definition: Global CF and CFRP Market

Carbon fibers are widely used due to their superior properties like high chemical resistance, low weight & warm extension, compound resistance & rigidity and high stiffness. On the other hand, CFRP is a fiber-fortified plastic that contains carbon fibers. They are light weighted and tough. Both are used in sports merchandise, civil engineering, automotive and aviation industries that require rigid, lightweighted and high quality materials.

Market Drivers:

Increased focus on production of electricity from renewable source; this factor will drive the market in the forecast period

Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will also drive the market in near future

Increased use of CF and CFRP in Boeing and airbus aircraft will also act as a driver for the market

Growing demand from emerging markets will also help the market to grow in future

Market Restraints:

High cost of carbon fiber composites; this factor will hamper the market to grow in near future

Insufficient production capacity, will act as a restraint for the market growth

Segmentation: Global CF and CFRP Market

By Raw Material

Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fibers Tow Size Large Tow Small Tow

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type

Thermosetting CFRP Epoxy Vinyl Ester Polyester

Thermoplastic CFRP

By Manufacturing Process

Lay-Up

Resin Transfer Molding

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Medical

Electronics

Marine

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Teijin Limited has acquired Benet Automotive S.R.O. (Benet), a leading automotive component and composite supplier. Benet is known for providing high end glass-fiber-reinforced and carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics. The acquisition will help the company to penetrate more into the market

In July 2018, Toray Industries, Inc., a supplier of carbon fiber and composite, acquired TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. TenCate is a carbon fibre composite manufacturer. The acquisition will help the company to enter the defence and space market, by innovating new products related to carbon fiber

Competitive Analysis:

Global CF & CFRP market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CF & CFRP market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the CF & CFRP market are Solvay SA, Hexcel Corporation, Gurit, Toray Industries Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED, SGL Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation, and Formosa Plastics Corporation among others.

