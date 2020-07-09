Value of Pine Bark Extract Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2018 – 2028

A new intelligence report Pine Bark Extract Market has been recently added to Adroit Market Research collection of top-line market research reports. Global Pine Bark Extract Market report is a meticulous all-inclusive analysis of the market that offers access to direct first-hand insights on the growth trail of market in near term and long term. On the basis of factual information sourced from authentic industry experts and extensive primary industry research, the report offers insights on the historic growth pattern of Pine Bark Extract Market and current market scenario. It then provides short- and long-term market growth projections.

Key market players identified in the global pine bark extract market include Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.; Wuhan Vanz Pharm Inc.; Xian Tonking Biotech Co., Ltd.; Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; AuNutra Industries Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation; Productos Quimicos Gonmisol SA; Monteloeder; DaXingAnLing Gadol Sports Ingredient Co., Ltd.; A to Z Nutrition International Inc.; NOW; Swanson Superior Herbs; PURE NATURALS; PLANETARY HERBALS; Life Extension; Source Naturals, Inc.; Essiac Canada International; InVite Health; Nevada Pharm LLC; Herb Pharm and Nutraceutical (Kal).x

Pine bark extract has several health benefits, for instance, it helps cure allergies & asthma as well as improves athletic performances, circulation problems, mental function and eye diseases. A wide variety of pine species are distributed across the globe, and key regions associated with the pine bark extract market include North America, Latin America, APEJ and Western Europe. Latin American countries Cuba and Mexico account for a reasonable share of the trade of pine bark extract. There is an increase in the demand for pine bark extract in Western European and North American countries, which can be attributed to the high level of commercialisation of health and dietary supplements. Moreover, manufacturers are making healthy usage of pine bark extract worldwide. For instance, Bremenn Botanicals, one of the key vendors of pine bark extract, launched its anti-aging skin cream in 2017, and pine bark extract the fundamental constituent in this product. Key vendors present in the global pine bark extract market are aiming at producing new products. The benefits of pine bark extract have already been recognised over social media platforms, which has significantly boosted the demand for pine bark extract. This demand is expected to act as a driving force for the pine bark extract market.

By region, the global pine bark extract market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

North America (US) Europe (Germany, France, UK) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India) Latin America (Brazil) The Middle East & Africa

