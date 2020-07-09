Textured Vegetable Protein Market Technology Study, Competitive Strategies, New Project Investment and Forecast 2026

Textured Vegetable Protein Market report brings into light key market dynamics of sector along with the current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. The most advanced tools and techniques are applied to produce this industry analysis report which gives the best experience to the business and the user. The report also aids in the measurement and optimization of each step in the lifecycle of industrial process including engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Here, market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Roquette Frères; CHS Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Incorporated; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.; SOTEXPRO; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; BENEO; MGP; Victoria Group; CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP; Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd.; DPS/Dutch Protein & Services b.v.; Wilmar BioEthanol; Bremil Group among others.

Market Drivers:

Changes in the preferences of individuals resulting in higher demands for healthier nutritional diet; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Demand for texturized soy proteins specially among the older population, lactating women, pregnant women along with children also enhances the market growth

Rising health conscious among the population also acts as a driver for this market growth

Increasing preference for low carb food is also boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of flavour additions with these product variants is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the potential allergy incidents associated with soy proteins is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market

By Product Type

Soy

Wheat

Pea

By Form

Chunks

Slices

Flakes

Granules

By End-Use

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Food Industry

Snacks & Functional Bars

Ready-To-Eat Meals

Meat Analogues

Meat Extenders

Others

Animal Feed & Pet Food

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Others

