Licorice Root Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Licorice Root' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Norevo GmbH (Germany)

Mafco Worldwide (Turkey)

F&C Licorice Ltd. (Israel)

Zagros Licorice (Iran)

Sepidan Osareh Co. (Iran)

VPL Chemicals Pvt Ltd. (India)

ASEH YASOOJ CO. (Iran)

Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology co,.Ltd (China)

MARUZEN PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Licorice, a perennial herb that people have used for thousands of years to treat a variety of ailments. Licorice root is used to soothe gastrointestinal problems. In cases of food poisoning, stomach ulcers, and heartburn, licorice root extract can speed the repair of stomach lining and restore balance. Many species are now grown throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Roots, Extracts), Application (Food & Beverage Industry, Tobacco Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Dietary Supplements), Function Type (Performance Enhancers, Palatability Enhancers), Ingredient Type (Lipids, Protein, Polysaccharide, Others), Raw Material Type (Maize, Barley, Wheat, Rice, Others (Rye, and Oat))

Highlights of Influencing Trends: As per Study Licorice Root can Potentially Aid the Treatment of Breast and Prostate Cancers.

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Stomach Ulcers, Heartburn, Colic and Other Diseases

Highly Used in Dermatological Treatment due to its Antibacterial Properties

Restraints: Limited Availability of Licorice Root

Availability of Substitutes

Opportunities:

Challenges: Some Side Effects of Licorice Root

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

