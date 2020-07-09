Legal Analytics Market Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends 2028 | Leading Players: Wolters Kluwer, Thomson Reuters, MindCrest, Inc., UnitedLex Corporation, Argopoint LLC, LexisNexis, PREMONITION, CPA Global, Analytics Consulting LLC

A recent report published by QMI on legal analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of legal analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for legal analytics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in legal analytics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the legal analytics market has been segmented by component (solution, services), by analytics type (descriptive, predictive), by case type (commercial case management, ip management), by deployment model (on-premises, on-demand), by end user (corporates, law firms, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For legal analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the legal analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of legal analytics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for legal analytics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of legal analytics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for legal analytics market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Wolters Kluwer

2. Thomson Reuters

3. MindCrest, Inc.

4. UnitedLex Corporation

5. Argopoint LLC

6. LexisNexis

7. PREMONITION

8. CPA Global

9. Analytics Consulting LLC

10. The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) Inc.

11. IBM Corporation

12. Wipro Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Solution

o Services

By Analytics Type:

o Descriptive

o Predictive

By Case Type:

o Commercial Case Management

o IP Management

By Deployment Model:

o On-Premises

o On-Demand

By End User:

o Corporates

o Law Firms

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Analytics Type

o North America, by Case Type

o North America, by Deployment Model

o North America, by End-User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Analytics Type

o Western Europe, by Case Type

o Western Europe, by Deployment Model

o Western Europe, by End-User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Analytics Type

o Asia Pacific, by Case Type

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Model

o Asia Pacific, by End-User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Analytics Type

o Eastern Europe, by Case Type

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Model

o Eastern Europe, by End-User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Analytics Type

o Middle East, by Case Type

o Middle East, by Deployment Model

o Middle East, by End-User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Analytics Type

o Rest of the World, by Case Type

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Model

o Rest of the World, by End-User

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the legal analytics market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the legal analytics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the legal analytics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the legal analytics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the legal analytics market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the legal analytics market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

