Green Packaging Market Trends-Industry Share, Size, Top Manufactures and Forecast Report 2020 to 2026

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., BALL CORPORATION, Braskem, Caraustar, Cascades inc., Sonoco Products Company, Crown, CKF Inc., Fabri-Kal, Greif, Huhtamaki, Futamura Group, International Paper, Klabin S.A., Klöckner Pentaplast, BWAY Corporation, WestRock Company, Mondi, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Pregis LLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Reynolds, Rodenburg Biopolymers, Schoeller Allibert, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sealed Air, Tetra Pak International S.A.

Global green packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 277.05 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Green Packaging market

Market Drivers:

Growing advancements in technologies inducing the development of bioplastics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding limited spaces worldwide along with presence of certain regulations regarding dumping of wastes acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Higher financial costs associated with the recycling of these products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of infrastructure required for the proper and effective recycling processes

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., BALL CORPORATION, Braskem, Caraustar, Cascades inc., Sonoco Products Company, Crown, CKF Inc., Fabri-Kal, Greif, Huhtamaki, Futamura Group, International Paper, Klabin S.A., Klöckner Pentaplast, BWAY Corporation, WestRock Company, Mondi, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Pregis LLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Reynolds, Rodenburg Biopolymers, Schoeller Allibert, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sealed Air, Tetra Pak International S.A.

Global Green Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Material: Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metals, Glass

By Packaging Product: Paper & Paperboard Packaging, Plastics, Metal, Glass

By Application: Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Personal Care

