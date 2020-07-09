GLOBAL SERVICE DESK SOLUTIONS MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY, SIZE, SHARE, DEMANDS, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TRENDS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TILL 2025

In 2017, the global Service Desk Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Service Desk Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Desk Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samanage

Freshservice

ManageEngine ServiceDesk

JIRA Service Desk

Zendesk

Track-It!

BMC Remedy 9

Cherwell IT Service Management

Agiloft

Re:Desk

ServiceNow

GoToAssist

Spiceworks

EasyVista

Wolken

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

IT support

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Service Desk Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Service Desk Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Service Desk Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 IT support

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size

2.2 Service Desk Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Service Desk Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Service Desk Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Service Desk Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Service Desk Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Service Desk Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Service Desk Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Service Desk Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Samanage

12.1.1 Samanage Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Samanage Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Samanage Recent Development

12.2 Freshservice

12.2.1 Freshservice Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Freshservice Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Freshservice Recent Development

12.3 ManageEngine ServiceDesk

12.3.1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Recent Development

12.4 JIRA Service Desk

12.4.1 JIRA Service Desk Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 JIRA Service Desk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 JIRA Service Desk Recent Development

12.5 Zendesk

12.5.1 Zendesk Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Zendesk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Zendesk Recent Development

12.6 Track-It!

12.6.1 Track-It! Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Track-It! Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Track-It! Recent Development

12.7 BMC Remedy 9

12.7.1 BMC Remedy Chapter Nine: Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 BMC Remedy Chapter Nine: Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 BMC Remedy Chapter Nine: Recent Development

12.8 Cherwell IT Service Management

12.8.1 Cherwell IT Service Management Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Cherwell IT Service Management Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cherwell IT Service Management Recent Development

12.9 Agiloft

12.9.1 Agiloft Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 Agiloft Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Agiloft Recent Development

12.10 Re:Desk

12.10.1 Re:Desk Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Service Desk Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Re:Desk Revenue in Service Desk Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Re:Desk Recent Development

12.11 ServiceNow

12.12 GoToAssist

12.13 Spiceworks

12.14 EasyVista

12.15 Wolken

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

