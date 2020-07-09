Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2026

A new intelligence report Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Was recently added to Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Research collection of top-line market study reports. International Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market report is a meticulous all-inclusive analysis of this market that provides access to direct firsthand insights on the growth trail of market at near term and long term. On the grounds of factual advice sourced from authentic industry pros and extensive primary business study, the report offers insights about the historical growth pattern of Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market and present market situation. It then provides brief – and – long-term market growth projections.

Competitive Businesses And manufacturers in global market

companies profiled in the report include Geistlich Holding, Zimmer Dental Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp, DENTSPLY Implants, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct LLC., Collagen Matrix, NovaBone India and Maxigen Biotech Inc.

The dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has been segmented as follows:

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product

Dental Membrane Resorbable Membranes Non – Resorbable Membranes

Bone graft Substitutes Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Autograft Allograft Xenograft Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute



Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Material

Hydrogel

Collagen

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Human Cells Source

Other Species

Hydroxyapatite (HA)

Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by End- user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Dental Clinics Individual Practice Group Practice



Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy Russia Poland Netherland Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia and New Zealand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



