Impression Die Forging Market is Expected to Garner $22,732 Million by 2022 : Analysts of AMR

Impression die forging is a metal deformation process, which utilizes pressure to compress a piece of metal to fill in an enclosed die impression. Extreme amount of force is applied to deform the metal, which is subsequently forced to flow into the die chambers. Two types of equipment are generally used for this process such as mechanical forging presses and hydraulic forging presses.

Improving global economic conditions, increasing innovations in products and equipment and growth in end user industries such aerospace, construction equipment, oil & gas, and others fuel the market growth.

Oil & gas is estimated to be the most dominant end user segment in the market from 2014 to 2025; while Asia-Pacific dominated the market with 40.78% of the global market share in 2017.

Custom forgings accounted for dominant share of the market in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% to reach $25,254.8 million by 2025.

The global impression die forging market is segmented based on component type, order type, metal type, and end user industry. Based on the type of components, the market includes landing gears, connecting rods, gear blanks, crankshafts, jet engine & turbine shafts, and others. Other components segment that includes pistons, flanged connectors, axles, railway wheels, shrouds, valves, piston rods, piping products, cylinders, levers, impellers, shafts, and casing.

The other component segment accounted for dominant share of the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. These components are further processed using other production methods and are utilized in aerospace, defense, oil & gas, construction equipment, food, shipbuilding, and other industries.

