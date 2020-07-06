Global Swimming Apparel Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Swimming Apparel market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Swimming Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Swimming Apparel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4731822

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Swimming Apparel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Swimming Apparel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Swimming Apparel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Women’s Swimming Apparel

Men’s Swimming Apparel

Girls’ Swimming Apparel

Boys’ Swimming Apparel

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Individual Use

Commercial Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pentland Group

Yingfa

Arena

Hosa

Zoke

Diana Sport

FEW

Dolfin Swimwear

Wacoal

Derong Group

Aimer

Seaspray

PARAH S.p.A

TNZI

American Apparel

Gottex

Perry

Seafolly

Sanqi International

TYR Sport

Platypus

La Perla Group

NOZONE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Swimming Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Swimming Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Swimming Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Swimming Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Swimming Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-swimming-apparel-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Swimming Apparel Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Swimming Apparel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Swimming Apparel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Women’s Swimming Apparel

2.2.2 Men’s Swimming Apparel

2.2.3 Girls’ Swimming Apparel

2.2.4 Boys’ Swimming Apparel

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Swimming Apparel Segment by Application

2.4.1 Individual Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Swimming Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Swimming Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Swimming Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Swimming Apparel by Company

3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Swimming Apparel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Swimming Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Swimming Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Swimming Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Swimming Apparel Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Swimming Apparel by Regions

4.1 Swimming Apparel by Regions

4.2 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Swimming Apparel Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Swimming Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Swimming Apparel Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Swimming Apparel by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Swimming Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Swimming Apparel Distributors

10.3 Swimming Apparel Customer

11 Global Swimming Apparel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Swimming Apparel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Swimming Apparel Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Swimming Apparel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Swimming Apparel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Swimming Apparel Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Swimming Apparel Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Pentland Group

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.1.3 Pentland Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Pentland Group Latest Developments

12.2 Yingfa

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.2.3 Yingfa Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Yingfa Latest Developments

12.3 Arena

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.3.3 Arena Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Arena Latest Developments

12.4 Hosa

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.4.3 Hosa Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Hosa Latest Developments

12.5 Zoke

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.5.3 Zoke Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Zoke Latest Developments

12.6 Diana Sport

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.6.3 Diana Sport Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Diana Sport Latest Developments

12.7 FEW

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.7.3 FEW Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 FEW Latest Developments

12.8 Dolfin Swimwear

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.8.3 Dolfin Swimwear Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Dolfin Swimwear Latest Developments

12.9 Wacoal

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.9.3 Wacoal Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Wacoal Latest Developments

12.10 Derong Group

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.10.3 Derong Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Derong Group Latest Developments

12.11 Aimer

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.11.3 Aimer Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Aimer Latest Developments

12.12 Seaspray

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.12.3 Seaspray Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Seaspray Latest Developments

12.13 PARAH S.p.A

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.13.3 PARAH S.p.A Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 PARAH S.p.A Latest Developments

12.14 TNZI

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.14.3 TNZI Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 TNZI Latest Developments

12.15 American Apparel

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.15.3 American Apparel Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 American Apparel Latest Developments

12.16 Gottex

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.16.3 Gottex Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Gottex Latest Developments

12.17 Perry

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.17.3 Perry Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Perry Latest Developments

12.18 Seafolly

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.18.3 Seafolly Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Seafolly Latest Developments

12.19 Sanqi International

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.19.3 Sanqi International Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Sanqi International Latest Developments

12.20 TYR Sport

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.20.3 TYR Sport Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 TYR Sport Latest Developments

12.21 Platypus

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.21.3 Platypus Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Platypus Latest Developments

12.22 La Perla Group

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.22.3 La Perla Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 La Perla Group Latest Developments

12.23 NOZONE

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered

12.23.3 NOZONE Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 NOZONE Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4731822

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155