Global Swimming Apparel Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Swimming Apparel market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Swimming Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Swimming Apparel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4731822
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Swimming Apparel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Swimming Apparel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Swimming Apparel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Women’s Swimming Apparel
Men’s Swimming Apparel
Girls’ Swimming Apparel
Boys’ Swimming Apparel
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Individual Use
Commercial Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pentland Group
Yingfa
Arena
Hosa
Zoke
Diana Sport
FEW
Dolfin Swimwear
Wacoal
Derong Group
Aimer
Seaspray
PARAH S.p.A
TNZI
American Apparel
Gottex
Perry
Seafolly
Sanqi International
TYR Sport
Platypus
La Perla Group
NOZONE
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Swimming Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Swimming Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Swimming Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Swimming Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Swimming Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-swimming-apparel-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Swimming Apparel Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Swimming Apparel Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Swimming Apparel Segment by Type
2.2.1 Women’s Swimming Apparel
2.2.2 Men’s Swimming Apparel
2.2.3 Girls’ Swimming Apparel
2.2.4 Boys’ Swimming Apparel
2.2.5 Other
2.3 Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Swimming Apparel Segment by Application
2.4.1 Individual Use
2.4.2 Commercial Use
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Swimming Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Swimming Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Swimming Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Swimming Apparel by Company
3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Swimming Apparel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Swimming Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Swimming Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Swimming Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Swimming Apparel Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Swimming Apparel by Regions
4.1 Swimming Apparel by Regions
4.2 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Swimming Apparel Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Swimming Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Swimming Apparel Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Swimming Apparel by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Swimming Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Swimming Apparel Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Swimming Apparel Distributors
10.3 Swimming Apparel Customer
11 Global Swimming Apparel Market Forecast
11.1 Global Swimming Apparel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Swimming Apparel Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Swimming Apparel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Swimming Apparel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Swimming Apparel Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Swimming Apparel Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Pentland Group
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.1.3 Pentland Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Pentland Group Latest Developments
12.2 Yingfa
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.2.3 Yingfa Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Yingfa Latest Developments
12.3 Arena
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.3.3 Arena Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Arena Latest Developments
12.4 Hosa
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.4.3 Hosa Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Hosa Latest Developments
12.5 Zoke
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.5.3 Zoke Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Zoke Latest Developments
12.6 Diana Sport
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.6.3 Diana Sport Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Diana Sport Latest Developments
12.7 FEW
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.7.3 FEW Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 FEW Latest Developments
12.8 Dolfin Swimwear
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.8.3 Dolfin Swimwear Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Dolfin Swimwear Latest Developments
12.9 Wacoal
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.9.3 Wacoal Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Wacoal Latest Developments
12.10 Derong Group
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.10.3 Derong Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Derong Group Latest Developments
12.11 Aimer
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.11.3 Aimer Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Aimer Latest Developments
12.12 Seaspray
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.12.3 Seaspray Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Seaspray Latest Developments
12.13 PARAH S.p.A
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.13.3 PARAH S.p.A Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 PARAH S.p.A Latest Developments
12.14 TNZI
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.14.3 TNZI Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 TNZI Latest Developments
12.15 American Apparel
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.15.3 American Apparel Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 American Apparel Latest Developments
12.16 Gottex
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.16.3 Gottex Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Gottex Latest Developments
12.17 Perry
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.17.3 Perry Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Perry Latest Developments
12.18 Seafolly
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.18.3 Seafolly Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Seafolly Latest Developments
12.19 Sanqi International
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.19.3 Sanqi International Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Sanqi International Latest Developments
12.20 TYR Sport
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.20.3 TYR Sport Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 TYR Sport Latest Developments
12.21 Platypus
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.21.3 Platypus Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Platypus Latest Developments
12.22 La Perla Group
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.22.3 La Perla Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 La Perla Group Latest Developments
12.23 NOZONE
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Swimming Apparel Product Offered
12.23.3 NOZONE Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 NOZONE Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4731822
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155