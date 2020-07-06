Global Myopia Control Lenses (Children and Teenagers) Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) market will register a 28.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1150.5 million by 2025, from $ 417.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ZEISS
WeiXing Optical
HOYA Corporation
Alpha Corporation
Paragon
Ovctek
Lucid Korea
EUCLID
Procornea
Brighten Optix
Contex
Conant
Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Myopia Control Spectacle Lenses
Myopia Control Contact Lenses
The sales proportion of the two subcatagories (Myopia Control Spectacle Lenses and Myopia Control Contact Lenses) was 34.82% and 65.18% respectively in 2015, and have a mild change in 2019, which is 34.71% and 65.29%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Children
Teenagers
Over 80% users are children, exemplifying parents’ concern towards their own kids.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Myopia Control Lenses (Children & Teenagers) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
