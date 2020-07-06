Global Luxury Lingerie Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Lingerie market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Lingerie business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Lingerie market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Lingerie, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Lingerie market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Lingerie companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Female

Male

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Victoria’s Secret

Wacoal Holdings

PVH

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer

Hanesbrands

Huijie

Fast Retailing

Jockey International

Triumph

Vivien

Sunny Group

Tutuanna

Cosmo-lady

Calida

Embry Form

GUJIN

Oleno Group

Gunze

Miiow

SBW

P.H. Garment

BYC

Sunflora

Hop Lun

Good People

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Lingerie consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Lingerie market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Lingerie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Lingerie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Lingerie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Luxury Lingerie Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Lingerie Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bra

2.2.2 Knickers & Panties

2.2.3 Lounge Wear

2.2.4 Shape Wear

2.3 Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Luxury Lingerie Segment by Application

2.4.1 Female

2.4.2 Male

2.5 Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Luxury Lingerie by Company

3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Luxury Lingerie Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Lingerie by Regions

4.1 Luxury Lingerie by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Lingerie Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Lingerie Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Lingerie Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Lingerie Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Luxury Lingerie Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Luxury Lingerie Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Lingerie by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Lingerie Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Lingerie Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Luxury Lingerie Distributors

10.3 Luxury Lingerie Customer

11 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Forecast

11.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Victoria’s Secret

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.1.3 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Victoria’s Secret Latest Developments

12.2 Wacoal Holdings

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.2.3 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Wacoal Holdings Latest Developments

12.3 PVH

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.3.3 PVH Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 PVH Latest Developments

12.4 Fruit of the Loom

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.4.3 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Fruit of the Loom Latest Developments

12.5 Aimer

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.5.3 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Aimer Latest Developments

12.6 Hanesbrands

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.6.3 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Hanesbrands Latest Developments

12.7 Huijie

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.7.3 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Huijie Latest Developments

12.8 Fast Retailing

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.8.3 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Fast Retailing Latest Developments

12.9 Jockey International

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.9.3 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Jockey International Latest Developments

12.10 Triumph

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.10.3 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Triumph Latest Developments

12.11 Vivien

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.11.3 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Vivien Latest Developments

12.12 Sunny Group

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.12.3 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Sunny Group Latest Developments

12.13 Tutuanna

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.13.3 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Tutuanna Latest Developments

12.14 Cosmo-lady

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.14.3 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Cosmo-lady Latest Developments

12.15 Calida

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.15.3 Calida Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Calida Latest Developments

12.16 Embry Form

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.16.3 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Embry Form Latest Developments

12.17 GUJIN

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.17.3 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 GUJIN Latest Developments

12.18 Oleno Group

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.18.3 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Oleno Group Latest Developments

12.19 Gunze

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.19.3 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Gunze Latest Developments

12.20 Miiow

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.20.3 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Miiow Latest Developments

12.21 SBW

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.21.3 SBW Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 SBW Latest Developments

12.22 P.H. Garment

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.22.3 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 P.H. Garment Latest Developments

12.23 BYC

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.23.3 BYC Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 BYC Latest Developments

12.24 Sunflora

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.24.3 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Sunflora Latest Developments

12.25 Hop Lun

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.25.3 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Hop Lun Latest Developments

12.26 Good People

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

12.26.3 Good People Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 Good People Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

