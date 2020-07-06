Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Carbon Fiber Helmets market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Carbon Fiber Helmets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Carbon Fiber Helmets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4731794

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Carbon Fiber Helmets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Carbon Fiber Helmets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Carbon Fiber Helmets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Bike Hamlet

Motor Hamlet

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vista Outdoor

KASK

Dorel

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Specialized

Mavic

Giant

Scott Sports

ABUS

Orbea

LAS helmets

GUB

MET

POC

Uvex

One Industries

Urge

OGK KABUTO

Strategic Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

Rudy Project

Moon Helmet

Shenghong Sports

Fox Racing

Lazer

Limar

Louis Garneau

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Carbon Fiber Helmets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Carbon Fiber Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Carbon Fiber Helmets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carbon Fiber Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Carbon Fiber Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-carbon-fiber-helmets-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bike Hamlet

2.2.2 Motor Hamlet

2.3 Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Carbon Fiber Helmets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commuter & Recreation

2.4.2 Sport Games

2.5 Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets by Company

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Carbon Fiber Helmets by Regions

4.1 Carbon Fiber Helmets by Regions

4.2 Americas Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Carbon Fiber Helmets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Carbon Fiber Helmets Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Distributors

10.3 Carbon Fiber Helmets Customer

11 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Forecast

11.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Vista Outdoor

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.1.3 Vista Outdoor Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Vista Outdoor Latest Developments

12.2 KASK

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.2.3 KASK Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 KASK Latest Developments

12.3 Dorel

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.3.3 Dorel Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Dorel Latest Developments

12.4 Trek Bicycle

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.4.3 Trek Bicycle Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Trek Bicycle Latest Developments

12.5 Merida

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.5.3 Merida Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Merida Latest Developments

12.6 Specialized

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.6.3 Specialized Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Specialized Latest Developments

12.7 Mavic

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.7.3 Mavic Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Mavic Latest Developments

12.8 Giant

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.8.3 Giant Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Giant Latest Developments

12.9 Scott Sports

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.9.3 Scott Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Scott Sports Latest Developments

12.10 ABUS

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.10.3 ABUS Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 ABUS Latest Developments

12.11 Orbea

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.11.3 Orbea Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Orbea Latest Developments

12.12 LAS helmets

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.12.3 LAS helmets Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 LAS helmets Latest Developments

12.13 GUB

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.13.3 GUB Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 GUB Latest Developments

12.14 MET

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.14.3 MET Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 MET Latest Developments

12.15 POC

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.15.3 POC Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 POC Latest Developments

12.16 Uvex

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.16.3 Uvex Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Uvex Latest Developments

12.17 One Industries

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.17.3 One Industries Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 One Industries Latest Developments

12.18 Urge

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.18.3 Urge Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Urge Latest Developments

12.19 OGK KABUTO

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.19.3 OGK KABUTO Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 OGK KABUTO Latest Developments

12.20 Strategic Sports

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.20.3 Strategic Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Strategic Sports Latest Developments

12.21 HardnutZ

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.21.3 HardnutZ Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 HardnutZ Latest Developments

12.22 SenHai Sports Goods

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.22.3 SenHai Sports Goods Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 SenHai Sports Goods Latest Developments

12.23 Rudy Project

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.23.3 Rudy Project Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Rudy Project Latest Developments

12.24 Moon Helmet

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.24.3 Moon Helmet Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Moon Helmet Latest Developments

12.25 Shenghong Sports

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.25.3 Shenghong Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Shenghong Sports Latest Developments

12.26 Fox Racing

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.26.3 Fox Racing Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 Fox Racing Latest Developments

12.27 Lazer

12.27.1 Company Information

12.27.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.27.3 Lazer Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.27.4 Main Business Overview

12.27.5 Lazer Latest Developments

12.28 Limar

12.28.1 Company Information

12.28.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.28.3 Limar Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.28.4 Main Business Overview

12.28.5 Limar Latest Developments

12.29 Louis Garneau

12.29.1 Company Information

12.29.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

12.29.3 Louis Garneau Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.29.4 Main Business Overview

12.29.5 Louis Garneau Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4731794

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155