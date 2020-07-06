Cannabis Storage Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabis Storage market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cannabis Storage business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabis Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cannabis Storage, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cannabis Storage market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cannabis Storage companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Glass
Plastics
Aluminum Foil
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Medical Use
Recreational Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kush Supply Co.
ABC Packaging Direct
STO
Dymapak
J.L.Clark
Funksac
N2 Packaging Systems
KAYA Packaging
Green Rush Packaging
Pollen Gear
Impak
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cannabis Storage market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cannabis Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cannabis Storage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cannabis Storage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cannabis Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cannabis Storage Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cannabis Storage Segment by Type
2.2.1 Glass
2.2.2 Glass
2.2.3 Aluminum Foil
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Cannabis Storage Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cannabis Storage Segment by Application
2.4.1 Medical Use
2.4.2 Recreational Use
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Cannabis Storage Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Cannabis Storage by Players
3.1 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Cannabis Storage Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cannabis Storage by Regions
4.1 Cannabis Storage Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cannabis Storage Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cannabis Storage Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cannabis Storage Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Storage Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cannabis Storage Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cannabis Storage Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cannabis Storage Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cannabis Storage Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Cannabis Storage Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cannabis Storage Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cannabis Storage by Countries
7.2 Europe Cannabis Storage Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cannabis Storage Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Storage by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Storage Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Storage Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cannabis Storage Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cannabis Storage Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Cannabis Storage Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cannabis Storage Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cannabis Storage Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cannabis Storage Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Kush Supply Co.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.1.3 Kush Supply Co. Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Kush Supply Co. News
11.2 ABC Packaging Direct
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.2.3 ABC Packaging Direct Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 ABC Packaging Direct News
11.3 STO
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.3.3 STO Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 STO News
11.4 Dymapak
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.4.3 Dymapak Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Dymapak News
11.5 J.L.Clark
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.5.3 J.L.Clark Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 J.L.Clark News
11.6 Funksac
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.6.3 Funksac Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Funksac News
11.7 N2 Packaging Systems
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.7.3 N2 Packaging Systems Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 N2 Packaging Systems News
11.8 KAYA Packaging
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.8.3 KAYA Packaging Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 KAYA Packaging News
11.9 Green Rush Packaging
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.9.3 Green Rush Packaging Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Green Rush Packaging News
11.10 Pollen Gear
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cannabis Storage Product Offered
11.10.3 Pollen Gear Cannabis Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Pollen Gear News
11.11 Impak
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
