Brushless DC Motors Market is Expected to Garner CAGR of 9.3% During 2019 – 2026 : Analysts of AMR

Brushless DC motors are rapidly replacing brushed DC motors because of various advantages, such as compactness, higher operating speeds, less maintenance, better torque-to-weight ratios, and less electrical noise,

These motors are used in specific applications and their growth is directly dependent on the growth of their respective applications in wide range of industries.

Brushless DC motors are widely used in compressors, lathe machines, HVACs, disk drives, electric cars, and machine tools.

These high-efficiency motors have gained importance over other motors owing to their features such as low energy consumption & maintenance, long lifespan, and others.

Asia-Pacific is a pioneer in the Brushless DC motors market, owing to the expansion of the industrial machinery sector in the region. Therefore, Brushless DC motors market’s share is the highest among countries such as China, Japan, and India.

In addition, increase in demand for brushless motors from the automotive industry is expected to boost the market growth.

