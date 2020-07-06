Airfryer Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Airfryer market will register a 7.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1396.3 million by 2025, from $ 1066 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Airfryer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Airfryer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Airfryer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Airfryer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Airfryer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Drawer Type Air Fryer

Lid Type Air Fryer

Oven Type Air Fryer

The main kind is Drawer Type Air Fryer, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 50.69% in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

Household is the most widely used areas which took up about 68% of the global total sales in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips

Hongxin

SEB

Joyoung

Midea

Hyundai

Royalstar

Liven

BIYI Group

LOCK&LOCK

German Pool Group

YEDI

Avalon Bay

Zhejiang Suteng Industiral and Trading co.,ltd.

Cuisinart?Conair?

GoWise USA

Delonghi

Breville

Vonshef?DOMU?

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Airfryer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Airfryer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Airfryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Airfryer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Airfryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Airfryer Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Airfryer Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Airfryer Segment by Type

2.2.1 Drawer Type Air Fryer

2.2.2 Lid Type Air Fryer

2.2.3 Oven Type Air Fryer

2.3 Airfryer Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Airfryer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Airfryer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Airfryer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Airfryer Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Airfryer Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Airfryer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Airfryer Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Airfryer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Airfryer by Company

3.1 Global Airfryer Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Airfryer Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Airfryer Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Airfryer Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Airfryer Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Airfryer Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Airfryer Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Airfryer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Airfryer Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Airfryer Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Airfryer by Regions

4.1 Airfryer by Regions

4.2 Americas Airfryer Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Airfryer Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Airfryer Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Airfryer Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Airfryer Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Airfryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Airfryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Airfryer Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Airfryer Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Airfryer Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Airfryer Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Airfryer Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Airfryer Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Airfryer Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Airfryer by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Airfryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Airfryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Airfryer Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Airfryer Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Airfryer by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Airfryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Airfryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Airfryer Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Airfryer Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Airfryer Distributors

10.3 Airfryer Customer

11 Global Airfryer Market Forecast

11.1 Global Airfryer Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Airfryer Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Airfryer Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Airfryer Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Airfryer Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Airfryer Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Philips

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.1.3 Philips Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Philips Latest Developments

12.2 Hongxin

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.2.3 Hongxin Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Hongxin Latest Developments

12.3 SEB

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.3.3 SEB Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 SEB Latest Developments

12.4 Joyoung

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.4.3 Joyoung Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Joyoung Latest Developments

12.5 Midea

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.5.3 Midea Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Midea Latest Developments

12.6 Hyundai

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.6.3 Hyundai Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Hyundai Latest Developments

12.7 Royalstar

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.7.3 Royalstar Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Royalstar Latest Developments

12.8 Liven

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.8.3 Liven Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Liven Latest Developments

12.9 BIYI Group

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.9.3 BIYI Group Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 BIYI Group Latest Developments

12.10 LOCK&LOCK

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.10.3 LOCK&LOCK Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 LOCK&LOCK Latest Developments

12.11 German Pool Group

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.11.3 German Pool Group Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 German Pool Group Latest Developments

12.12 YEDI

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.12.3 YEDI Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 YEDI Latest Developments

12.13 Avalon Bay

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.13.3 Avalon Bay Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Avalon Bay Latest Developments

12.14 Zhejiang Suteng Industiral and Trading co.,ltd.

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.14.3 Zhejiang Suteng Industiral and Trading co.,ltd. Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Zhejiang Suteng Industiral and Trading co.,ltd. Latest Developments

12.15 Cuisinart?Conair?

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.15.3 Cuisinart?Conair? Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Cuisinart?Conair? Latest Developments

12.16 GoWise USA

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.16.3 GoWise USA Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 GoWise USA Latest Developments

12.17 Delonghi

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.17.3 Delonghi Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Delonghi Latest Developments

12.18 Breville

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.18.3 Breville Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Breville Latest Developments

12.19 Vonshef?DOMU?

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Airfryer Product Offered

12.19.3 Vonshef?DOMU? Airfryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Vonshef?DOMU? Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

