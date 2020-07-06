Airfryer Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Airfryer market will register a 7.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1396.3 million by 2025, from $ 1066 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Airfryer business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Airfryer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Airfryer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Airfryer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Airfryer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Drawer Type Air Fryer
Lid Type Air Fryer
Oven Type Air Fryer
The main kind is Drawer Type Air Fryer, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 50.69% in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Commercial
Household is the most widely used areas which took up about 68% of the global total sales in 2019.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Philips
Hongxin
SEB
Joyoung
Midea
Hyundai
Royalstar
Liven
BIYI Group
LOCK&LOCK
German Pool Group
YEDI
Avalon Bay
Zhejiang Suteng Industiral and Trading co.,ltd.
Cuisinart?Conair?
GoWise USA
Delonghi
Breville
Vonshef?DOMU?
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Airfryer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Airfryer market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Airfryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Airfryer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Airfryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
