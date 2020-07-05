Why the Workforce Analytics Market is set to Trend? Top Companies: ADP, LLC., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP Se, Tableau Software, Cornerstone Ondemand, Workday, Inc., Kronos Inc., Visier Inc., Workforce Software

A recent report published by QMI on workforce analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of workforce analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for workforce analytics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in workforce analytics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the workforce analytics market has been segmented, by service (consulting services, system integration, managed services), by deployment (cloud, on-premises), by organization size (SMES, large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, energy & utilities, government & public sector, retail, healthcare, telecom & it, travel & hospitality, manufacturing).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For workforce analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the workforce analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of workforce analytics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for workforce analytics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of workforce analytics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for workforce analytics market.

Companies Covered: ADP, LLC., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP Se, Tableau Software, Cornerstone Ondemand, Workday, Inc., Kronos Inc., Visier Inc., Workforce Software.

Market Segmentation:

By Service:

o Consulting Services

o System Integration

o Managed Services

By Deployment:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

By Organization Size:

o SMES

o Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

o BFSI

o Energy & Utilities

o Government & Public Sector

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Telecom & IT

o Travel & Hospitality

o Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Service

o North America, by Deployment

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Service

o Western Europe, by Deployment

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Service

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Service

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Service

o Middle East, by Deployment

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Service

o Rest of the World, by Deployment

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2028

