What’s Driving Robo Taxi Market Growth? Eminent Players: Tesla, Nissan Motor Corporation, Lyft, Waymo LLC, Cruise LLC, Uber Technologies, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG and Volvo Group

A recent report published by QMI on robo taxi market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of robo taxi market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for robo taxi during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of robo taxi to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the robo taxi market has been segmented, by application (goods transportation and passenger transportation), by component (camera, radar, lidar, ultrasonic sensor and others), by propulsion (electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, and hybrid vehicles), by level of automation (level 4 (l4) and level 5 (l5)).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

By region, North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific dominate the robo taxi market. In these regions the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European robo taxi market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the robo taxi market.

With the growth of the automotive sector the Middle East region promises a strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the robo taxi market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.

Companies Covered: Waymo LLC (subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Cruise LLC (subsidiary of General Motor Company), Tesla, Nissan Motor Corporation, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG and Volvo Group.

This report shows the volume of sales, revenue (US$ million), product quality, market share and growth rate of each form. The global robo taxi market report monitors the size of demand for key product types and applications patterns that affect the sales shares of different products in key regions. The robo taxi market report provides insights into the revenues and volumes generated by key end-users. The study provides an analysis of goods that attracted significant investments from existing players and new entrants.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Goods Transportation

o Passenger Transportation

By Component:

o Camera

o RADAR

o LiDAR

o Ultrasonic Sensor

o Others

By Propulsion:

o Electric Vehicles

o Fuel Cell Vehicles

o Hybrid Vehicles

By Level of Automation:

o Level 4 (L4)

o Level 5 (L5)

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Propulsion

o North America, by Level of Automation

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Propulsion

o Western Europe, by Level of Automation

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Propulsion

o Asia Pacific, by Level of Automation

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Propulsion

o Eastern Europe, by Level of Automation

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Propulsion

o Middle East, by Level of Automation

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Propulsion

o Rest of the World, by Level of Automation

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2028

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the robo taxi market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the robo taxi market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the robo taxi market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the robo taxi market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the robo taxi market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the robo taxi market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

