What’s Driving Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Growth? Prominent Players: Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens

A recent report published by QMI on artificial intelligence platform market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of artificial intelligence platform market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for artificial intelligence platform during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in artificial intelligence platform market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Click here to get sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-63028?utm_source=SG&utm_medium=COD&utm_campaign=SG

According to the report, the artificial intelligence platform market has been segmented by component (tools and services), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), application (forecasts and prescriptive models, chat-bots and others), end user (manufacturing, healthcare, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For artificial intelligence platform market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the artificial intelligence platform market.

Get ToC for the overview of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-63028?utm_source=SG&utm_medium=COD&utm_campaign=SG

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of artificial intelligence platform market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for artificial intelligence platform market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of artificial intelligence platform market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for artificial intelligence platform market.

Major Companies: Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. Raven Industries.

Speak to analyst before buying this report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-63028?utm_source=SG&utm_medium=COD&utm_campaign=SG

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Tools

o Services

By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On-premises

By Application:

o Forecasts

o prescriptive models

o Chat-bots and others

By End User:

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Deployment Mode

o North America, by Application

o North America, by End User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by End User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Mode

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by End User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by End User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Deployment Mode

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by End User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Mode

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by End User

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2028

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for artificial intelligence platform market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in artificial intelligence platform market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the artificial intelligence platform market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of artificial intelligence platform market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the artificial intelligence platform market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the artificial intelligence platform market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: APAC +91 706 672 4848 / US +1 208 405 2835 / UK +44 121 364 6144

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.