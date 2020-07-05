Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities

The global wafer backgrinding tape market size is expected to reach $261.42 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2019 to 2026. Wafer backgrinding is a semiconductor device fabrication step during which wafer thickness is reduced to allow stacking and high-density packaging of integrated circuits. It is the process of grinding the backside of the wafer to the correct wafer thickness prior to assembly. It is also referred to as wafer thinning. Most package types in the semiconductor industry today would require a wafer thickness ranging from 8 mils to 20 mils.

Wafer backgrinding tapes fully protect the wafer surface during backgrinding and also prevent wafer surface contamination from infiltration of grinding fluid. Usage of wafer backgrinding tapes in wafer fabrication ensures precision in wafer thickness after backgrinding. Wafer backgrinding tapes are mainly used in processing semiconductor wafers made from materials such as silicon or glass. Its powerful adhesive strength keeps wafers in place when grinding and cutting. Once the wafer has been processed, exposing the tape to ultraviolet light (UV) reduces its adhesive strength, making tape peeling or die pick up simple. On 14th March 2017, Furukawa Electric Co., launched “Plasma Masked Backgrind Tape” for laser grooving and plasma dicing. The tape is expected to improve the quality of chips and wafers.

Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Segmentation:

By Type

UV Curable

Non-UV

By Wafer Size

6-Inch

8-Inch

12-Inch

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key players profiled in the report include Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Minitron Elektron GMBH, Denka Company Limited, Lintec of America Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Force-One Applied Materials Inc., AMC Co, Ltd, and Pantech Tape Co., Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

