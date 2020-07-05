Urinary Self-Catheters Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

Urinary self-catheters are medical devices, which help to drain the urine in patients who lose control over their bladder and are unable to urinate naturally. The urinary self-catheters market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for hydrophilic intermittent catheter across geographies. Furthermore, surge in number of prostate surgeries; increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injuries; upsurge in geriatric population, and implementation of favorable reimbursement policies for usage of intermittent catheters boost the growth of the urinary self-catheters market during the forecast period. However, availability of alternatives for usage of self-catheters hampers the market growth. the global urinary self-catheters market size was valued at $1,722 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2,387 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Coated intermittent catheters are subsegmented into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. According to type, the market is categorized into male type catheter and female type catheter. The applications covered in the market include benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

Urinary Self-Catheters Market Segments:

By Product

Intermittent Catheter

Uncoated Intermittent Catheters

Coated Intermittent Catheters

Antimicrobial intermittent catheters

Hydrophilic intermittent catheters

Others

Type

Male Type Catheter

Female Type Catheter

External Catheter

Application

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injuries

Others

Region wise, Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the urinary self-catheters market, owing to presence of high population base, increase in awareness about urinary self-catheter, development in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in demand for intermittent catheters. However, insurance companies do not cover the entire material expenses of a catheter, which is expected to hamper the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

The key players profiled in this report include Asid Bonz GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard), Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Hollister, Inc., Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Teleflex Incorporated.

