Stem Cell Therapy Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook

Stem cells are most vital cells found in both humans and non-human animals. Stem cells are also known as centerpiece of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicines have capability to grow new cells and replace damaged and dead cells. Stem cell is the precursors of all cells in the human body. It has the ability to replicate itself and repair and replace other damaged tissues in the human body. In addition, stem cell based therapies are used in the treatment of several chronic diseases such as cancer and blood disorders.

The global stem cell therapy market is categorized based on various modes of treatment and by therapeutic applications. The treatment segment is further sub-segmented into autologous stem cell therapy and allogeneic stem cell therapy. The application segment includes metabolic diseases, eye diseases, immune system diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases and wounds and injuries.

Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Treatments:

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy Market, By End Users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application:

Oncology

Central Nervous System Diseases

Eye Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Wound & Injuries

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Immune System Disorders

Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global stem cell therapy market due to increased research activities on stem cells. The U.S. represents the largest market for stem cell therapy followed by Canada in North America. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global stem cell therapy market due to increasing population. In addition, increasing government support by providing funds is also supporting in growth of the stem cell therapy market in Asia. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing stem cell therapy markets in Asia.

Key Players in the Stem Cell Therapy Market are:

Gamida Cell

ReNeuron Group, plc

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Stem Cells, Inc.

Vericel Corporation.

Mesoblast, Ltd.

