Sports Protective Equipment Material Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis

The global sports protective equipment material market was valued at $1,137.4 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,511.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026. Materials used for manufacturing sports protective equipment are analyzed in the report and the market estimation is provided in terms of revenue.

The global sports protective equipment material market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to numerous factors such as rise in participation in sports from developing economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Surge in participation in sports in India is owing to a larger base of youth population along with government initiatives, to promote and encourage sports participation in the region, which is anticipated to propel the market.

Sports Protective Equipment Material Market Segmentation:

The sports protective equipment material market is segmented based on material type, product type, and region.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

Foam

Open cell foam

Closed cell foam

Pads

Gels

Metals

Plastics

Others

By Product Type

Helmet and Other Headgear

Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, and Gloves

Protective Eyewear

Face Protection and Mouth Guards

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

After Asia-Pacific, LAMEA experiences rapid growth in the sports protective equipment material market. This is attributed to factors such as active participation from countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and others, in sports such as football. Others sports that are popular among the masses in Brazil are basketball, skateboarding, horse riding, boxing, water polo, roller hockey, and others, which has positively impacted the demand for the sports protective equipment market.

The sports protective equipment material market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants. Some of the major players in the market include Zotefoams plc, Pomona Quality Foam, LLC, Advanced Cellular Technologies (ACT), Mahasach India Pvt. Ltd., GNG Group (GNG), Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), Xenith LLC, (Xenith), and Vista Outdoor Operations LLC. (Vista Outdoor), Cameo Sports Agencies Private Limited, and UVEX SPORTS GmbH & Co. KG (Uvex Sports).

Other players in the value chain of the sports protective equipment material market include Hans Rubber & Sports (P) Ltd., Tuffy Pad, Douglas Pads, Sanspareils Greenlands, Diversified Gel Limited, Rebel Sport Limited, Jenson, Inc., Sting Sports USA, Aurora Sports Limited, Spirit Sports (HK) Co., Ltd, and others.

