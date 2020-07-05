Resuscitation Devices Market Growth, Trends &Emerging Opportunities

The elderly population all across the globe is growing rapidly and the U.S. has the fastest growing rate of geriatric population. As per the 2018 Population Bureau Report, the total number of peoples aged 65 and above in the U.S. is predicted to nearly double, 46 million in 2014 to more than 98 million by 2060. Geriatric people are more susceptible to chronic diseases, primarily cardiovascular diseases, which is resulting in a rising demand for resuscitation devices. These devices make use of positive pressure for inflating the lungs of an unconscious person who is not breathing, to make sure that they are oxygenated .

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/resuscitation-devices-market/report-sample

The different types of resuscitation devices are spinal care, defibrillators and airway management devices, suction devices, sorting equipment, ventilators, training ais, vacuum immobilization, spare parts, and accessories, which include oxygen resuscitation kit, bags valve masks, and hyperinflation systems. The largest demand at the present time is being created for defibrillators and airway management devices. This is ascribed to the fact that as per the Resuscitation Council, every healthcare practice should be equipped with an automated external defibrillator and these devices should further be made available at public places. The major end users of different resuscitation devices are emergency services providers, ambulatory centers, and hospitals.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=resuscitation-devices-market

The major for these devices was created by hospitals in the past, which can be attributed to the large number of surgeries and treatments that are performed at these medical settings. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising rapidly across the globe, which, in turn, is leading to the growth of the resuscitation devices market. Ongoing and incurable chronic diseases affect nearly 133 million Americans, which represents over 40% of the total population of the U.S. This number is predicted to grow to 157 million by 2020, among which 81 million people are expected to suffer from multiple chronic conditions .

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook