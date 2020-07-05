pH Meter Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

The global pH meter Market was worth USD 1.32 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.15 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.60%. The pH meter is a device that measures acidity or alkalinity of water based solutions with the help of potential difference between its electrodes. The pH meter industry is driven by rising demand of these devices in various industries like agriculture, food processing, water treatment, mining, pharmaceuticals, etc. Besides this, rising health concerns, gastrointestinal diseases, and increase in awareness of test and treatment of various gastro related diseases and technological advancements in pH meters would boost the market.

The presence of bacterial infection in blood samples is a primary cause of transfusion-related mortality and morbidity. Hence, blood transfusion facilities need to employ systems to detect the bacteria in Platelet (PLT) apparatuses. The pH of whole blood PLTs (WBPs) is calculated with the help of a pH meter as a surrogate test for bacterial infection and to prevent the transfusion of bacterially contaminated RBCs and WBPs. Thus, the demand for pH meters is increasing rapidly in the field of hospitals, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical laboratories, ultimately boosting growth of the pH meter market.

The pH meter Market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Bench Top meters

Portable pH Meters

Continuous pH meters

By Application:

Food Science

Bioprocessing

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Educational Laboratories

Environmental Research and Pollution Control

By End User:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Government and Academic Institutions

In 2014, Europe was the highest revenue generating region with the revenue share of over 32%. Major factors accounting for large share include the high level of R&D activities, presence of sophisticated advanced healthcare and industrial infrastructure, high health concern, high levels of disposable income, and high awareness pertaining to waterborne diseases is a key factor for the regions large share testing.

The Asia Pacific pH meters market is expected to witness lucrative growth of nearly 8% over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding novel devices with technological advanced sensors, increasing favorable government initiative for water treatment and growing awareness regarding the utility and applications of such measuring devices among industrial researchers, agricultural scientist, irrigational experts are few factors attributing to the rapid growth

Key market players include Danaher Corporation, Hanna Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Metrohm USA, Mettler Toledo, and Horiba.

