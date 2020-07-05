PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects

PEGylation is the process of covalent and non-covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as a drug, therapeutic protein, or vesicle. PEGylated protein therapeutics is estimated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, majorly due to the, growth in demand for PEGylation, rise in number of chronic diseases, and presence of strong pipeline drugs.

Higher process cost associated with PEGylation and patent expiry of certain drugs are projected to hinder the market growth.

The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market was valued at $10,388 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $17,813 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the PEGylated Protein Therapeutics market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market segment by Type

Colony Stimulating Factor

Interferon

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Recombinant Factor VIII

Monoclonal Antibody

Enzyme

Others

Market segment by Application

Cancer

Autoimmune Disease

Hepatitis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hemophilia

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Horizon Pharma plc., Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A., Merck & Co., Inc. (Schering-Plough Corporation), Pfizer Inc., Shire plc (Baxalta), and UCB S.A.

