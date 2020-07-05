Neoprene Fabric Market: Comprehensive Analysis of Factors That Drive Market Growth

Neoprene is a type of synthetic rubber, which is majorly used to produce various types of utility clothing such as sportswear and activewear. Neoprene fabric offers several advantages such as enhanced grip, bi-stretchable characteristics, and wicking functions; therefore these are preferred by athletes to enhance their performance.

Increasing awareness regarding health and shifting focus toward fitness and sport activities among people are expected to boost the demand for neoprene fabric. Neoprene-based outfits are quick-drying, thermal resistant, and static resistant. These properties propel the demand for neoprene fabric. Moreover, rising consumer interest in sports- & fitness-related activities fueled the sports and fitness apparel industry in last few year. This, in turn, has increased the demand for neoprene fabric.

Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone & weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators. In addition, neoprenes resistance to hydrogen gas, natural gas, ammonium salts, mineral oils, silicone oils, greases, and various chemicals is a key factor that boosts the demand for neoprene-based products. Furthermore, fire resistance, high thermal insulation, and lightweight nature of the fabric have increased its use in manufacturing wetsuits/swimsuits. Moreover, enhanced flexibility and adequate surface friction are some of the major advantages of using neoprene for the production of wide range of apparels.

Neoprene Fabric Market Key Segments:

By Type

Polychloroprene Rubber

Circular Knit

By End Use

Outerwear

Ready-To-Wear

Swim Wear, Wet Suit, & Rash Guard

Footwear

Others

In terms of region, the global neoprene fabric market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The adoption of neoprene fabric as essential raw material for various clothing such as sports and fitness outfits has fueled its use across the world. Moreover, adoption of athleisure wear as a street wear, casual wear, and sportswear in regions such as North America and Europe is expected to boost the demand for neoprene fabric. Rise in health awareness and increase in disposable income among consumers in countries in Asia such as China and India is expected to drive the neoprene fabric market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global neoprene fabric market include Colmant Coated Fabrics, Rivertex Technical Fabrics Group, Fabric House S.R.L., Lomo UK, Sheico Group, Techneopro Ltd., Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd., Xcel Hawaii, Inc. (Boardriders, Inc.), Johnson Outdoors Inc, Brunotti Europe BV, Sky Industries Limited, Active Foam Products, Inc., Auburn Manufacturing, Inc., and Eastex Products, Inc

