Moisture Analyzer Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth

In industries, moisture analyzer is an essential instrument in quality control departments, warehouses, R&D labs and any other application where moisture content is critical while developing or meeting established manufacturing criteria. It is generally specified by regulatory bodies and industry trade associations. Moisture analyzer is based on sensors measuring temperature and humidity measurement. Moisture analyzers vary according to their way of application which could be industrial, process, materials etc. and also according to their resolution of measurement. It consist of two important components a balance and a heater and incorporate heating technology to measure moisture. Moisture analyzers are useful when climate measurement is necessary for storing or operating of raw materials, additives, semi-finished or finished products. The moisture analyzer market is expected to grow from USD 1.15 Billion in 2016 to USD 1.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2022

Factors such as increasing industrial and process automation resulting in high demand of in-line Moisture Analyzer, technological advancements resulting in more reliable heat-base moisture analyzing, increased awareness for maintenance and protection of industrial devices from for enhanced efficiency are driving the growth of Moisture Analyzer market.However, lack of skilled labour for operating and developing Moisture Analyzers is a factor restraining the growth of Moisture Analyzer market.

Scope of the Report:

The market covered in this report has been segmented as follows:

Moisture Analyzer Market, by Analyzing Technique:

Karl Fischer Titration

Loss-on-Drying

Capacitance

Microwave

Drying Oven

Near-infrared

Radio Frequency

Others

Moisture Analyzer Market, by Equipment Type:

Desktop-Mounted

Handheld

In-line

Moisture Analyzer Market, by Vertical:

Plastic and Polymer

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical and Petroleum

Food and Beverage

Wood, Paper, and Pulp

Research and Academics

Construction

Water Treatment and Biomass

Semiconductor

Metal and Mining

North America region is the largest market for moisture analyser market followed by Latin America due to presence of many moisture analyzers manufacturers in this region. In Europe and Asia-Pacific region Moisture Analyzer market is also growing at a significant pace due to presence of various industries such food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals adopting moisture analyzers. Middle East moisture analyser is growing at a considerable pace due to industry norms.

Some key players in the moisture analyzer market are PCE Instruments (Germany), Michell Instruments Inc. (England), Ametek Inc. (US), SpectraSesnsors Inc. (US), General Electric Co. (US), A&D Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kett Electric Laboratory (Japan), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), Gow-Mac Instrument Co. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (Japan), Sinar Technology (England), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and U-Therm International (H.K.) Ltd. (Hong Kong).

