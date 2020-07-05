Isolation Room Market Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis by 2030

The isolation room market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming time, owing to the surging prevalence of infectious diseases, many of which are highly contagious. Such rooms are specifically built in healthcare settings to keep patients separated from others, so the chances of infection spread are minimal. Contagious diseases range from the simple common cold to the devilish tuberculosis and bacterial meningitis. The latter two especially spread fast among the healthy population and they also carry a high mortality rate.

In today’s time, specifically, the coronavirus outbreak is the world’s most grave issue. In merely three months, more than 10,000 have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, while over 250,000 have been infected in total. Though in several countries, the community spread stage hasn’t been reached yet, the governments are leaving no stone unturned in making sure this never happens. “Prevention is better than cure” they say, and this holds even more true for diseases which do not have any sure-shot treatment. Being a virus, COVID-19 cannot be killed, only stopped in its tracks.

In such a situation, keeping those infected away from those who aren’t is the best way to contain the spread. An increasing number of hospitals are working on war footing to install temporary isolation rooms, as the number of people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection is rapidly escalating, which is the key reason behind the growth of the isolation room market around the world. Apart from hospitals and clinics, even hotels and college dormitories are having isolation rooms installed, to cater to as many patients as possible.

COVID-19 cases are currently higher in developed countries, compared to developing countries (excluding China, the first epicenter of the epidemic). But, with people returning to their home countries from the worst-affected ones, including China, the U.S., Italy, Iran, and Spain, the cases are rapidly increasing in emerging economies as well. Medical beds, multiparameter monitors, thermometers, analgesics, disposable medical clothing, intravenous tubing (for extreme cases), and syringes are some common stuff kept in such settings. However, the most important article in isolation rooms are facial masks, which are worn by both healthcare professionals as well as patients. Since coronavirus spreads via suspended nasal droplets in the air, the use of masks to cover the nasal area is indispensable.

