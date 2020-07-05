Flu Treatment Market Research Report: Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

Influenza, shortened to flu, is a fairly common viral infection, affecting millions of people each year. As per the World Health Organization, the disease results in up to 5 million severe cases and 650,000 deaths every year. Most flu symptoms, such as cough (usually dry), fever, muscle and joint pain, headache, sore throat, malaise (feeling unwell), and a runny nose, occur with common cold (rhinitis), which is why doctors often ask patients to go for specific blood tests.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/flu-treatment-market/report-sample

First coming to light in Wuhan, China, on December 1, 2019, the COVID-19 outbreak has registered more than 247,000 cases till March 20, 2020. Additionally, over 10,000 people have died of this novel strain of coronavirus, which is the primary reason driving the flu treatment market around the world. The other factor, revolving around the current epidemic, which is raising the demand for influenza medication, is that there is currently no drug approved for COVID-19 treatment. Several countries, including the U.S., Japan, and China, are developing drugs, but these will take some time to go through animal testing, followed by human trials in several phases, before finally getting the regulatory approval and starting to be mass produced.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=flu-treatment-market

In such a case, several antivirals, already available, are being clinically tested on COVID patients, to see if they work. For instance, the Japanese flu drug, Avigan, which contains favipiravir as its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), was reportedly given to 340 people in China suffering from coronavirus. After the administration, the patients are claimed to have recovered without any side-effects. Specifically, patients in Shenzhen registered a negative COVID test after just four days of receiving the favipiravir treatment. Contrarily, those who weren’t given the drug registered a negative blood test 11 days into the trial.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook