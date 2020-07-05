Extruded Snacks Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2026|Diamonds Foods, Frito-Lay, ITC

Los Angeles, United States, July 4, 2020, – The report on the global Extruded Snacks market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Extruded Snacks Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Extruded Snacks market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Extruded Snacks market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Extruded Snacks market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Extruded Snacks market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Extruded Snacks market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Extruded Snacks market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Extruded Snacks market.

Some of the Important Key player operating in this Report are: , Calbee, Diamonds Foods, Frito-Lay, ITC, Kellogg’s, Old Dutch Foods, Arca Continental, Amica Chips, Aperitivos Flaper, AUEVSS, Axium Foods, Bag Snacks, JFC International, Mondelez International, Universal Robina, Want Want Holdings Extruded Snacks

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Extruded Snacks industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Extruded Snacks manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Railway Signaling System industry.

Extruded Snacks Segmentation by Product

, Potato, Corn, Rice, Mixed Grains, Other Extruded Snacks

Extruded Snacks Segmentation by Application

, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Extruded Snacks market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Extruded Snacks market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Extruded Snacks market?

• How will the global Extruded Snacks market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Extruded Snacks market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Extruded Snacks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Extruded Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Potato

1.4.3 Corn

1.4.4 Rice

1.4.5 Mixed Grains

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Extruded Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Retailers

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Extruded Snacks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Extruded Snacks Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Extruded Snacks, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Extruded Snacks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Extruded Snacks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Extruded Snacks Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Extruded Snacks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Extruded Snacks Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Extruded Snacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Extruded Snacks Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Extruded Snacks Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Extruded Snacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Extruded Snacks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extruded Snacks Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Extruded Snacks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Extruded Snacks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Extruded Snacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Extruded Snacks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Extruded Snacks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Extruded Snacks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Extruded Snacks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Extruded Snacks Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Extruded Snacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Extruded Snacks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Extruded Snacks Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Extruded Snacks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Extruded Snacks Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Extruded Snacks Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Extruded Snacks Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Extruded Snacks by Country

6.1.1 North America Extruded Snacks Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Extruded Snacks Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Extruded Snacks by Country

7.1.1 Europe Extruded Snacks Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Extruded Snacks Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Snacks by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Snacks Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Extruded Snacks Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Extruded Snacks by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Extruded Snacks Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Extruded Snacks Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Snacks by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Snacks Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Snacks Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Extruded Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Calbee

11.1.1 Calbee Corporation Information

11.1.2 Calbee Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Calbee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Calbee Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.1.5 Calbee Related Developments

11.2 Diamonds Foods

11.2.1 Diamonds Foods Corporation Information

11.2.2 Diamonds Foods Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Diamonds Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Diamonds Foods Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.2.5 Diamonds Foods Related Developments

11.3 Frito-Lay

11.3.1 Frito-Lay Corporation Information

11.3.2 Frito-Lay Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Frito-Lay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Frito-Lay Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.3.5 Frito-Lay Related Developments

11.4 ITC

11.4.1 ITC Corporation Information

11.4.2 ITC Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 ITC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 ITC Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.4.5 ITC Related Developments

11.5 Kellogg’s

11.5.1 Kellogg’s Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kellogg’s Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Kellogg’s Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kellogg’s Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.5.5 Kellogg’s Related Developments

11.6 Old Dutch Foods

11.6.1 Old Dutch Foods Corporation Information

11.6.2 Old Dutch Foods Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Old Dutch Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Old Dutch Foods Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.6.5 Old Dutch Foods Related Developments

11.7 Arca Continental

11.7.1 Arca Continental Corporation Information

11.7.2 Arca Continental Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Arca Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Arca Continental Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.7.5 Arca Continental Related Developments

11.8 Amica Chips

11.8.1 Amica Chips Corporation Information

11.8.2 Amica Chips Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Amica Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Amica Chips Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.8.5 Amica Chips Related Developments

11.9 Aperitivos Flaper

11.9.1 Aperitivos Flaper Corporation Information

11.9.2 Aperitivos Flaper Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Aperitivos Flaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Aperitivos Flaper Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.9.5 Aperitivos Flaper Related Developments

11.10 AUEVSS

11.10.1 AUEVSS Corporation Information

11.10.2 AUEVSS Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 AUEVSS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 AUEVSS Extruded Snacks Products Offered

11.10.5 AUEVSS Related Developments

11.12 Bag Snacks

11.12.1 Bag Snacks Corporation Information

11.12.2 Bag Snacks Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Bag Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Bag Snacks Products Offered

11.12.5 Bag Snacks Related Developments

11.13 JFC International

11.13.1 JFC International Corporation Information

11.13.2 JFC International Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 JFC International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 JFC International Products Offered

11.13.5 JFC International Related Developments

11.14 Mondelez International

11.14.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

11.14.2 Mondelez International Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Mondelez International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Mondelez International Products Offered

11.14.5 Mondelez International Related Developments

11.15 Universal Robina

11.15.1 Universal Robina Corporation Information

11.15.2 Universal Robina Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Universal Robina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Universal Robina Products Offered

11.15.5 Universal Robina Related Developments

11.16 Want Want Holdings

11.16.1 Want Want Holdings Corporation Information

11.16.2 Want Want Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Want Want Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Want Want Holdings Products Offered

11.16.5 Want Want Holdings Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Extruded Snacks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Extruded Snacks Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Extruded Snacks Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Extruded Snacks Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

