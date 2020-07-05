Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market – Worldwide & Regional Industry Size, Trends, Analysis, Statistics & Forecast 2028 | BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Cabot Microelectronics Corp, Sumitomo Chemical Group

A recent report published by QMI on electronic chemicals and materials market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of electronic chemicals and materials market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for electronic chemicals and materials during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of electronic chemicals and materials to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the electronic chemicals and materials market has been segmented by type (specialty gases, CMP slurries, conductive polymers, photoresist chemicals, low k dielectrics, wet chemicals, silicon wafers, PCB laminates), application (semiconductors, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For electronic chemicals and materials market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the electronic chemicals and materials market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost the growth of this market. Recent economic slowdowns, trade implications and environmental concerns are some of the key impact factors influencing the market dynamics in these regions.

Also, some of the major companies operating in electronic chemicals and materials market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growth in the electronic chemicals and materials market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. Chemical, material, and healthcare are some of the major industries in the region with strong potential for the growth of electronic chemicals and materials market. During the forecast period, the Middle East region promises a strong market potential with a high demand. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market due to the increasing demand.

Major Companies:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., The Dow Chemical Co., AZ Electronic Materials S.A., Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., KMG Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Group, and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Specialty Gases

o Cmp Slurries

o Conductive Polymers

o Photoresist Chemicals

o Low K Dielectrics

o Wet Chemicals

o Silicon Wafers

o Pcb Laminates

By Applications:

o Semiconductors

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Applications

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Applications

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Applications

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Applications

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Applications

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Applications

