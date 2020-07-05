Construction Aggregates Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the construction aggregates market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based revenue (USD Billion) and volume (Tons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the construction aggregates market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the construction aggregates market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the construction aggregates market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view on the construction aggregates market by segmenting the market based on product type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global construction aggregates market are Vulcan Materials Company, Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd., PJSC LSR Group, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., Eurocement Holding AG, CRH PLC, Heidelberg Cement AG, and Rogers Group Inc., among others.

This report segments the global construction aggregates market into:

Global Construction Aggregates Market: Product Type Analysis

Crushed Stones

Sand

Gravel

Others

Global Construction Aggregates Market: End-User Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Construction Aggregates Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

