CDN Security Market Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends 2028 | Leading Players: Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Arbor Networks, ChinaCache, Cloudflare, Distil Networks, Limelight Networks, Microsoft, among Others

A recent report published by QMI on CDN security market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of CDN security market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for CDN security during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in CDN security market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the CDN security market has been segmented by type (DDOS protection, web application firewall, bot mitigation & screen scraping protection, data security, and DNS protection), organization size (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), vertical (media, entertainment, and gaming, e-commerce, retail & consumer goods, it & telecommunication, BFSI, public sector, manufacturing & automotive, healthcare & pharmaceutical, travel & tourism).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For CDN security market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the CDN security market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of CDN security market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for CDN security market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of CDN security market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for CDN security market.

Major Companies: Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Arbor Networks, ChinaCache, Cloudflare, Distil Networks, Limelight Networks, Microsoft, Nexusguard, Radware, StackPath, Verizon Digital Media Services

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o DDOS Protection

o Web Application Firewall

o Bot Mitigation & Screen Scraping Protection

o Data Security

o DNS Protection

By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical:

o Media

o Entertainment

o Gaming

o E-commerce

o Retail & Consumer Goods

o IT & Telecommunication

o BFSI

o Public Sector

o Manufacturing & Automotive

o Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

o Travel & Tourism

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2028

