Cartilage Repair Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends and Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

Growing epidemiology of such diseases need effective treatment options, driving the demand for regenerative medicine, which are used in restoring damaged cartilage. The growth of the cartilage repair market can be attributed to changing lifestyle, leading to a number of disorders such as obesity and degenerative joint diseases. The tissue prevents friction between the bones, by absorbing shock in the joints. When damage is caused in the cartilage, it restricts the regular movement of the knee, causing immense pain. It generally occurs after a traumatic and twisting injury to the knee. If cartilage damage remains untreated, it is expected to lead to knee replacement surgery. The aforementioned factors have an influence on cartilage related injuries. These injuries eventually hamper productivity among the working population.

The rapid growth in emerging economies and technological advancement in cartilage repair and regeneration products is expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers of cartilage repair products across the globe. However, the high cost of these products and lack of reimbursement for these treatments are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.

Cartilage Repair Market Key Segments:

By Modality

Chondroplasty & Microfracture

Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

Osteochondral Allograft

Juvenile Allograft Fragments

By Type

Hyaline Cartilage

Fibrocartilage

By Application

Knee

Shoulder

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for cartilage repair, owing to increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing healthcare expenditure, increased awareness, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies for cartilage repair and regeneration. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global cartilage repair market. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries and increase in geriatric pool is the key driving factor for the U.S. cartilage repair market.

Europe has been the second largest market for cartilage repair, where the market is driven by the increasing demand for cell-based approaches, increasing healthcare expenditure and launch of novel products. In 2015, Germany led the European cartilage repair market and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate in Europe, during the forecast period. Globally, the cartilage repair market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing per capita income leading to improved standard of living, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for better quality medical care, and awareness about cartilage repair treatments in the region.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Vericel Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Collagen Solutions LLP, and Histogenics Corporation.

