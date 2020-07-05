Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Cataract Surgery Devices Market Strategies of Major Industry Competitors | P&S Intelligence

Cataract refers to clouding of the lens in the eye that affects vision. The lens is made of mostly water and protein, but as we age, some of the protein may clump together and start to cloud a small area of the lens. Clumps of protein reduce the sharpness of the image reaching the retina. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2010, cataract was responsible for 51% of world blindness, which represented about 20 million people. Increase in the occurrence of ocular diseases, technological advancements, and growing geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the global cataract surgery devices market.

On the basis of product, the cataract surgery devices market is categorized into intraocular lens (IOLs), ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs), and phacoemulsification equipment. Of these products, phacoemulsification equipment holds the largest share in terms of volume in the market. The can be ascribed to the advances in phacomachines and tip ergonomics.

However, during forecast period, the cataract surgery devices market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the fastest growth. This is portrayed by the expansion in geriatric populace, flood in the occurrence of illness, and expanding number of neighborhood players in the region.

