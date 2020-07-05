Alkylene Carbonates Market Future Growth By In-Depth Industry Analysis, Size, Trends & Forecast To 2028

Based on region, Global Alkylene Carbonates Market segmentation includes its current and estimated demand in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Regionally, Asia Pacific is set to witness exponential growth within the forecast period due to increasing demand from paints & coatings, cosmetics & personal care industries. Ethylene Carbonate is used as a component in paints & coating, thus widely used in construction industry. Growth of Asia Pacific region is driven by the growth of construction industry. Also, usage of Alkylene Carbonate in lubricants and agrochemical has proven as a major driver for this market.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into ethylene carbonate, glycerine carbonate, and propylene carbonate. Ethylene carbonate is widely used in lithium batteries and lithium-ion batteries due to its high permittivity component of electrolytes. Glycerine carbonate is used majorly in the textile industry. It is widely used in cosmetics, as it is non-toxic and does not cause skin irritation.

The global alkylene carbonates market has been witnessing a positive growth owing to increasing significant rise in the demand for alkylene carbonates, as they prove to be an excellent choice for solvent due to their features such as low toxicity, low volatile organic content (VOC).

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Ethylene Carbonate

o Glycerine Carbonate

o Propylene Carbonate

By Application:

o Textiles & Fabrics

o Coatings & Paints

o Personal Care

o Cosmetics

o Agriculture

o Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

Major Companies Operating in the Market

o BASF SE

o Huntsman International LLC

o Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

o Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

o TonglingJintai Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd, Alfa Aesar

o Qingdao Shinda Chemical Co., Ltd

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Product Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Product Type

By Application

