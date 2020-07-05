Aircraft Flight Control System (FCS) Market | Rising Growth, Business Analysis and 2028

The report on Aircraft Flight Control System (FCS) Market by QMI aims to provide a thorough overview of various growth dynamics, including key drivers and limiting factors, customer or end-user patterns, and new avenues. The analysis includes statistics related to the revenue shares of key regions in the global market for Aircraft Flight Control System and factors affecting the growth of market during the forecast period.

The market was segmented into linefit and retrofit, based on end-user. During the forecast period, the linefit segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Annually increasing the volume of air passengers is fuelling the growth of this market segment.

Click Here to Get Sample of the Premium Report @

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-21167?utm_source=COD&utm_medium=Arshad

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Rockwell Collins, Inc.

2) BAE Systems

3) Honeywell International Inc.

4) Moog Inc.

5) Nabtesco Corporation

6) Parker Hannifin Corp

7) Mecaer Aviation Group

8) United Technologies Corporation

9) Liebherr Group

10) Weststar Aviation Services

11) SAAB AB

12) Safran Electronics & Defence

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Rise in demand for lightweight aircraft flight control systems rise in fleet size in emerging markets

o Demand to reducing weight, drag, and fuel consumption of aircraft

o Military forces supplying advanced lightweight aircraft control systems to equip their latest military jets

Important developments:

o In Nov 2016, General Atomics (US) has received a USD 43.7 million US Department of Defense contract to de-risk the US Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray Unmanned Carrier Aviation Air System (UCAAS).

o In May 2016, Rockwell Collins has been made the contract by Cessna Aircraft Company to supplied Trimmable Horizontal Stabilizer Actuators (THSA), flap actuating systems, and flight control system subcomponents for the upcoming Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet.

Based on type, the aircraft flight control system market has been segmented into military fixed FCS, military UAV FCS, commercial fixed-wing FCS, and rotary-wing FCS. The military segment of the UAV flight control system is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the commercial fixed-wing flight control system. Increasing demand for UAVs used in tracking and identification.

Understanding this market by different outlooks

An aircraft flight control system is an aircraft-based aerodynamic tool created by the combination of both automation and electro-mechanical skills. The fundamental function of the aircraft flight control system is to assist the pilot with precise command over the flight, along with precise mobility. Aircraft flight control systems consist of a primary flight control system, a secondary flight control system, and an auxiliary flight control system that improves the aircraft’s performance and is used to provide stability during turning, spinning, and rolling. With the rise in air traffic worldwide and the growing provision by the military for lightweight and advanced aircraft flight control systems, demand for aircraft control systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The Aircraft Flight Control System (FCS) Market is expected to offer high growth due to the growing demand in recent years for lightweight aircraft flight control systems. The growth of the aircraft flight control system market is expected to drive increased demand from applications like commercial, military, general aviation. This sector has seen several primary innovations by major companies including BAE Systems, Mecaer Aviation Group, Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, and others with an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions including the Asia Pacific and the Middle East were among the high-potential, high-growth markets in several key economies.

The North American industry has dominated the advancement of aircraft numbers and the emergence of lightweight jets in this area to help this industry expand. The important variable for market growth is the development of growing programs to modernize the army, including increased procurement of advanced aircraft and aerial vehicles.

Continuous R&D activities in the APAC region are expected to fuel business development to reduce FCS weight and increase supply for the lean FCS market Europe is expected to dominate the global aircraft flight control system market over the projected period. The factor that supports market growth in Europe is the government-applied regulations and laws combined with automotive industry standardization, which have a positive impact on the business.

Make an Enquiry for purchasing this Report @

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-21167?utm_source=COD&utm_medium=Arshad

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Military

o Military Transport

o Fighter Aircraft

o Commercial

o Business Jet

o Narrow-body Aircraft

o Wide-body Aircraft

o Regional Transport Aircraft

o Very Large Aircraft

o General Aviation

By Type:

o Military Fixed FCS

o Military UAV FCS

o Commercial Fixed Wing FCS

o Rotary Wing FCS

By Component:

o Aileron Actuators

o Spoiler Actuators

o Trim Actuators

o Elevator Actuators

o Trim Hydraulic Stabilizers Actuators

o Cockpit Controls

o Primary Flight Control Computer

o Secondary Flight Control Computer

o Standby Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit {SAARU}

By Platform:

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

By Technology:

o Fly by Wire FCS

o Power by Wire FCS

o Hydro-mechanical FCS

o Mechanical FCS

o Digital Fly by Wire FCS

By End User:

o Linefit

o Retrofit

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Application

o By Type

o By Component

o By Platform

o By Technology

o By End User

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Application

o By Type

o By Component

o By Platform

o By Technology

o By End User

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Application

o By Type

o By Component

o By Platform

o By Technology

o By End User

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Application

o By Type

o By Component

o By Platform

o By Technology

o By End User

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Application

o By Type

o By Component

o By Platform

o By Technology

o By End User

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Application

o By Type

o By Component

o By Platform

o By Technology

o By End User

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 121 364 6144 APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.