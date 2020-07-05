AI in Oil & Gas Market to depict appreciable growth prospects over 2028 | Key players- IBM, Accenture, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle

The AI in Oil & Gas Market report points out national and global business prospects and competitive conditions for AI in oil & gas. Market size estimation and forecasts were given based on a detailed research methodology tailored to the conditions of the demand for AI in oil & gas.

Artificial intelligence in oil and gas industry is also gaining interest of consumers across the globe, since data interpretation through it highlights important geological features such as faults, unconformity, folds and boundaries. Such information provided by artificial intelligence technology is very crucial to operators because geoscientists sometimes fail to acquire such insights due to poor conditions of the wells or other external factors.

The most surprising factor causing a surge in the demand for artificial intelligence in the oil and gas sector has been the worldwide drop in oil prices. This has in turn tightened margins and forced the oil and gas operators to shift their focus away from increasing their overall production to effectively optimizing it. Elimination of expensive risk of drilling, leveraging big data to improve operational performance, and transformation of traditional production system into new predictive technologies are the factors driving the growth of global artificial intelligence market in oil and gas industry.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive read of the AI in oil and gas market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the AI in oil and gas market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Regional Outlook:

Historical background for the demand of AI in oil & gas has been studied according to organic and inorganic innovations in order to provide accurate estimates of the market size. Primary factors influencing the growth of the demand for AI in oil & gas have also been established with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

North America has been witnessing the highest demand for artificial intelligence solutions in oil and gas industry. The adoption of artificial intelligence is also gaining potential interest of countries with immense growth opportunities, such as Saudi Arabia, India and Africa. The implementation of artificial intelligence in oil and gas sector is increasing significantly, but the overall adoption remains low compared to the other industries. Therefore, there is plenty of opportunity for the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems in this industry sector to further automate, improve and optimize the operational and business efficiencies. In addition, artificial intelligence combined with the effective use of data analytics creates an immense opportunity for the artificial intelligence market to grow in oil and gas industry in near future.

Key Market Players:

IBM, Accenture, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

By Application:

o Upstream

o Midstream

o Downstream

By Function:

o Predictive Maintenance

o Production Planning

o Field Service

o Material Movement

o Quality Control

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Function

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Function

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Function

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Function

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Function

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Function

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for AI in oil & gas market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in AI in oil & gas market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the AI in oil & gas market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of AI in oil & gas market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the AI in oil & gas market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the AI in oil & gas market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

